British Minister plans a traffic light system for overseas travel





Ministers will set the framework for the resumption of the UK’s overseas travel sector on Thursday as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak claims he is “in a good position to recover strongly” from the Kovid-19 crisis.

Travel industry and Whitehall officials expect British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to support a “traffic light” approach to resume travel abroad, based on infection rates in overseas destinations and the prevalence of the Covid-19 variant.

May 17th has been designated as the “earliest date” for overseas travel. Aviation sector executives hope that Israel and Iceland will be the early vacation destinations on the “green list” for the United States not far away.

Ministers are also expected to approve a Covid-19 certification plan that shows the status of an individual based on the existing NHS app for use on entry to business locations and international travel.

One White Hall official said, “NHS already has people’s health data, so using the app will be the fastest and easiest route.” Trials of the Covid-19 “passport” system are scheduled for late spring.

I am convinced that we are in a very good position to recover strongly

An official said the app will contain three pieces of information. The individual’s vaccination history, test results, and immunity-whether they previously had Covid-19.

Johnson is expected to meet with key ministers on Thursday to finalize an Easter Monday statement on easing the UK’s next phase of lockdown.

This week’s chief scientific advisor, Sir Patrick Balance, said on April 12 that “everything is going in the right direction so far” to lift additional restrictions.

That said, non-essential retailers will reopen as scheduled, with pubs and restaurants serving external customers. The indoor pool and gym can also be reopened.

Johnson will also provide an “update” on travel abroad on April 5 and a movement led by Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove on Covid-19 certification.

However, this would be a statement on a “framework” for resuming foreign travel and using a Corona 19 passport, government officials said. It said that the effective date is not an attached specific timetable.

Ministers have emphasized requests from industry executives that testing will be key, but the correct operation of the traffic light system has not yet been agreed.

Johnson called for a warning and said on March 23 that it was “definitely difficult for the time being” because of the third wave of Covid-19 in Europe.

Meanwhile, Sunak, which launches a tax cut on business investments from Thursday, said the scheme “will drastically boost our recovery.”

He added to ITV News that the vaccine release is “going very well,” and “I’m sure we’re in a very good position for a strong recovery.”

Sunak did not deny that in September it was opposed to the nationwide blockade of “circuit breakers”. Some scientists have said, “Remember what my job is,” despite concerns about increasing incidents.

He said it was his duty to explain the economic consequences of the restriction and that not all scientists support the national blockade “because there have been very different events in different parts of the country.”

But he added: “All these decisions are ultimately made by the Prime Minister. It’s an impossible decision.”

“He has rejected scientific advice that circuit breakers are needed to control the virus and save lives,” said Anneliese Dodds, Labor’s Shadow Prime Minister, and he is trying to condemn the Prime Minister’s responsibility.

