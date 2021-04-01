COVID-19: Malta Welcomes UK Vacationers Fully Vaccinated From June | World news





Malta has announced that it will welcome UK travelers who have all received the COVID-19 vaccine from June 1.

According to the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA), passengers are required to present their vaccination card before boarding.

However, the UK is included in Malta’s red list of countries, so unvaccinated travelers are banned from entering.

Image: Malta is second only to the UK in European countries with the largest percentage of the population vaccinated.

Tolene Van Der Merwe, Director of the MTA’s UK and Ireland, said: “Malta is a very popular destination for British vacationers and is a key contributor to Malta’s economy. We are therefore pleased to welcome travelers from the UK on 1 June.

“The people of Malta look forward to tourists who have loved our sunshine, culture, food and warm spirit year after year.”

About 500,000 British tourists visit Malta annually.

Image: The UK is included in Malta’s red list of countries, which means that entry of unvaccinated travelers is prohibited.

Clayton Bartolo, Malta’s Minister of Tourism and Consumer Protection, said: “The health and safety of Maltese citizens and tourists will always be our top priority, and as vaccines continue to be released here in Malta, this intensive resumption plan is as follows: Designed as. Fully vaccinated British people slowly and safely resume tourism.”

Malta continues from several other popular tourist destinations that have announced plans to reopen their borders in recent weeks.

Turkey expects to welcome UK vacationers as soon as foreign leisure travel is allowed, without evidence of vaccines or negative tests.

Greece will require foreign tourists to be vaccinated, have a recent COVID-19 test negative or have coronavirus antibodies.

Visitors to Cyprus should have received both vaccines.

Vacation abroad in the UK is currently banned, but Boris Johnson will announce the lifting of the restrictions on Monday.

The government’s Global Travel Taskforce will provide a report to the Prime Minister on April 12 giving recommendations on how and when overseas holidays will resume.

According to the UK’s infectious disease deregulation roadmap, the earliest time for leisure travel abroad is May 17th.

However, there is growing speculation that the date could be pushed back as infections increase in parts of Europe.

