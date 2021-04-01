‘Six rules’ almost impossible to enforce, chief of police





Meanwhile, Emer Cooke, executive director of the European Medicines Agency, said there was “no evidence” that could limit the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in all populations, but added that the investigation is still ongoing. .

It follows news that more and more countries, including Germany, Canada and France, have stopped using the vaccine for younger age groups.

After Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Mark Long talked with Russia about possible vaccine cooperation, James Kris Pana analyzes why EU warming over Sputnik vaccines led to Vladimir Putin’s propaganda coup.

This is because Mark Long is expected to announce more stringent measures later in the state speech.

Bet365 boss, UK’s highest salary ever

Bet365’s boss Denise Coates is back home. Last year, the UK’s highest annual salary of $421 million was roughly equal to the total annual salary of the FTSE 100 chief executive officer. Ms Coates’ salary of 421 m is equivalent to 1.3 ma per day. Dividends are the new record for gambling tycoons and are considered the largest wages in British history. See how her salary compares to the bosses of top companies like Apple and JP Morgan. Dili Beru hits one of the worst stock markets in today’s market with an eye-catching figure. Stocks in loss-causing food delivery companies have fallen by nearly a third today, with a market value of over 2 billion units. Fragment is a baffling thing in London.

First public in months of’joyful’ queen

The Queen embarked on an adventure beyond the walls of Windsor Castle today to make her first public appearance in almost five months, celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Royal Australian Air Force. Her Majesty the Queen (94) attended a short-term service at the Federal War Grave Council Air Force Memorial in Runnymede, Surrey. Wearing a lime green outfit and the Australian Waitel brooch she presented to her on her first tour of Australia in 1954, she said she was “happy” when she went outside. Tamara Abraham reveals why Quinn wears lime green for her most important occasion.

At a Glance: Coronavirus Evening Briefing Also in the News: Another Headline of the Day

Race report | Sir Keir Starmer said he was “disappointed” by his report on racial inequality and “hesitated” to admit the problem. The Racial and Ethnic Disparities Commission, founded by Boris Johnson after the Black Lives Matter protests last summer, said there was no evidence of institutional racism in the UK, adding that the UK is “a sign for other white majority countries.” Response to the report.

Worldwide: Myanmar slips into civil war

Myanmar’s neighbors may not have resolved the country’s crisis decisively after the military coup, but they cannot prevent access to their borders. Reports that Thailand and India have tried to fend off refugees fleeing air raids and military violence show that the February 1 coup is already causing international ripples and the conflict could potentially destabilize the region as signs of an impending civil war grow. . Read how the twelve ethnic armed groups that have historically rebelled against the regime to gain more autonomy in remote states can unite as the killings of pro-democracy protesters soar.

Wednesday interview

Thierry Henry applauds Southgate’s plans for a social media outage.

