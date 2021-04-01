British military eases hiring rules to attract cyber experts





As the war expands into the digital realm, the British military has relaxed hiring rules so that candidates from the private sector can directly take on high-ranking military roles to recruit more cyber experts.

British Strategic Command General Patrick Sanders told the Financial Times that he sometimes envied Israel’s conscription model, but allowed defense chiefs to find the best cyber talent across the population. The British army was looking for a new way. Attract tech experts.

Sanders, who was speaking on FT’s Rachman Review podcast, said, “I’m interested in those who want to get into defense, spend some time, gain credentials and credibility, and then move. “So we look at people with ideas for a much more flexible approach to a defensive career, encouraging’side-wise’ entry and with entry criteria that are very different from what we traditionally expect.”

Strategic Command’s new cyber career strategy will work to attract more cyber experts with military “full-time” and civilian staff, including reservists, new national cyber units. One of the most important changes is the new “side enemy” entry regime, which allows cyber experts to leave the industry and move directly to the high-ranking army without having to climb the hierarchy.

Starting this summer, cyber aptitude tests are available to all existing military members. Those identified as possessing relevant skills are provided with additional training and career paths to cyber jobs. Common roles include electronic warfare experts who block enemy signals on the battlefield.

General Patrick Sanders: If you come and join the defense. . . It’s not about working in cyberspace and playing against avatars in the game, but against real threat actors. ‘© Getty Images

Britain’s “cyber power” ambitions were highlighted in the government’s defense, security and foreign policy review this month, confirming the commitment to share Britain’s offensive cyber capabilities with NATO allies, and reaffirming the importance of national cyber forces deployed by spies and spies Emphasized. hospital.

Defense chiefs are eager to recruit technology experts to counter the growing cyberattacks in countries like Russia, China, Iran and North Korea, but competition for candidates with these skills is fierce. Studies from the Departments of Culture, Media and Sports show that the UK faces a shortage of 10,000 skilled cyber professionals this year.

The military also wants to mimic the success of GCHQ, a signaling intelligence agency that recruits people from neurodiversity backgrounds that can improve their cyber skills. Earlier this month, Deputy Admiral Nick Hine, the second sea lord, identified himself as autistic and appealed to others with the same diagnosis to consider his career in the military.

“Neural diversity is something we absolutely welcome because it can lead to an incredibly imaginative and effective operator in a cyber role,” Sanders said.

Joyce Hakmeh, cyber policy expert at Chatham House think tank, said the biggest question for the public sector is always, “How do you compete with the private sector in a situation where the compensation gap is large? inducement [cyber experts] It’s always been one problem, but how do you keep it?”

But Sanders argued that his military career in cyberspace has a unique appeal. “I have one thing that gaming companies and other commercial organizations that can pay more for don’t have. It’s if you come and join the defense. . . You work in cyberspace, and you’re not against avatars in the game, you’re against real threat actors, and you can’t beat anything,” he said.

