How do you tackle the UK housing crisis? | business





How do you tackle the housing crisis that underlies policy decisions dating back decades? Of course there is no answer.

Extensive action is needed to tackle the problem of massive housing prices in the UK, where key workers are priced, and the high housing prices caused by a shortage of affordable rental housing and homelessness. We asked experts for their ideas.

Build differently

The UK housing economic crisis has been built for decades, with younger generations banning homeowners and often spending long hours in expensive, low-quality private rental lodgings, says Lindsay Judge, Research Director at the Resolution Foundation Thinktank. .

Unfortunately, the epidemic has led to much lower housing prices for young people.

The judge said a new approach is needed, including building more homes in areas with high demand, such as major cities in the UK.

The National Housing Federation, which represents housing associations across the UK, suggests that new technologies and construction methods may help in the future. This includes building a house in the factory out of materials such as timber framing and assembling it on site for several days, NHF says. This way, homes can be built cheaper and to a higher standard faster.

The NHF has suggested that a study by the National Audit Office suggests that using modern construction methods instead of traditional bricks and mortar can build up to four times as many homes with the same amount of field labor.

Private rental sector improvement

The judge describes the private rental sector as the western part of the UK housing stock and says the Resolution Foundation should specialize. The think tank suggests that the policy should shift to indefinite leases and create a tenant loan system to tackle the growing arrears crisis without causing mass evictions.

Campaign group Generation Rent says private leases need to be reformed. Group deputy director Dan Wilson Craw said this will give tenants the assurance that they will be able to live in their homes for the long term and will be able to plan their own lives whether they own a home or not.

Many tenancy agreements last for six months or a year, after which you can ask your household to move. This makes it difficult for people to take root and for families to plan school education, and it usually means extra costs for tenants who have to arrange a move.

Wilson Craw says the number of tenants who couldn’t make enough savings for a deposit are reaching their 40s because banks are unlikely to lend a mortgage if they don’t pay it back by retirement age, Wilson Craw says. Thus, they face unsafe tenancy leases for the rest of their lives, and the proposed home ownership initiative cannot overcome it.

There is also a problem with the rental deposit, where the tenant asks for a down payment before getting the money back from the existing landlord. The National Residential Landlords Association said the government should develop a financial bridging facility or deposit builder Isa to make it easier for tenants to move home without having to ask for a new deposit each time as part of a future tenant reform bill.

The NRLA is also calling for more help in using existing rules that allow tenants to challenge rent increases that they consider to be unfair in court.

Property tax and mortgage check

Despite the changes in recent years to curb purchases through tax changes, Generation Rent says the system is still encouraging real estate speculation, damaging ambitious owners.

Landlords can get an interest-only mortgage, which is an advantage over owners, says Wilson Craw. City council taxes have little to do with property value, so wealthy families can pay the same tax for a three-bedroom home, as if a four-person family was full in a two-bedroom apartment. These policies encourage investors to raise prices by investing as much money in real estate as they can get their hands on.

Support for struggling tenants

The economic damage from the pandemic has left millions of households worried about paying rent, says Darren Baxter, Manager of Housing Policy and Partnerships at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation think tank. The government must immediately introduce a targeted subsidy package to support tenants who are in arrears so that they can stay at home.

In March 2020, the local housing allowance (LHA) was raised to cover the bottom 30% of rent, but from April this year it will be frozen again in cash terms. In other words, the gap between rental costs and supportable support begins to reopen. The Joseph Rowntree Foundation wants the government to cancel the decision to freeze the LHA and recombine it with the actual rental cost.

The NRLA says that housing assistance in the benefit system should reflect the average rental cost in a particular area.

Salary classification

High housing costs are part of the equation, but the other is wages. In recent years, wage increases have lagged home price increases. Many of the key workers the Guardian included in the analysis have public sector jobs where wage increases have been frozen for years.

Baxter says: Many key workers are employed in areas with high levels of anxiety, low wages, and few opportunities for development, such as caregivers and delivery drivers.

Along with increasing the supply of truly affordable housing and better support for low-income tenants, we need an ongoing effort to strengthen social security, improve employment rights, and raise the national living wage.

Of course build cheaper homes

Everyone we’ve asked for agrees that we need cheaper housing. Currently, developers offer about half through Section 106 contracts for new estates and blocks. The Joseph Rowntree Foundation plans to replace the system with a state infrastructure levy, details are unclear and says it should ensure that social housing construction does not decline in the future.

Several groups that responded to us cited research on the National Housing Federation and Crisis conducted by Heriot-Watt University. Research shows that over the next five years, 145,000 affordable homes will need to be built per year, of which 90,000 per year are for social rentals. This is the lowest cost housing offered by Congress and the Housing Association, and the rent is tied to local income. Recently, less than 7,000 new homes have been created per year in this category in the UK.

The bottom line is that economics cannot be solved without truly affordable housing. Housing charity Shelter says. This means we have to address the country’s chronic lack of social housing. This tribe is at the heart of our home emergency.

Shelter pointed out that building social housing would be an investment. This is because it can reduce the housing benefits paid to private landlords.

The Joseph Rowntree Foundation says the rules on the right to buy should be changed to ensure that the city council retains all the funds raised by the sale. Baxter says the percentage that can be reinvested should also increase to build more social housing.

