GLOBAL MARKETS – Stocks climb as Biden’s spending plan boosts US outlook





* Biden plans massive $ 2.3 trillion spending program

* The MSCI AxJ index gained 0.6% at the start of the session

* US Treasury bills under pressure, firm dollar

SINGAPORE / NEW YORK, April 1 (Reuters) – Stocks soared on Thursday after their weakest quarter of the year, as higher Treasury yields supported the dollar, as investors analyzed the details of ‘a US government spending plan of $ 2 trillion and hoped for strong jobs data later in the week.

The MSCI’s largest Asia-Pacific stock index outside of Japan rose 0.6% after falling slightly on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.3% as a survey showed the mood of major manufacturers returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Ten-year US Treasuries, which suffered their biggest selloff in a dozen years in the last quarter, remained under pressure and yields climbed to 1.753%, while the dollar hovered slightly less than a one-year high on the yen at 110.685.

On the heels of a $ 1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan, President Joe Biden on Wednesday presented a broad plan to rebuild the world’s largest economy, including spending on roads, railways , broadband, clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing.

Well, probably seeing more purchasing power from the stimulus than slipping (accompanying) taxes, said Jun Bei Liu, portfolio manager at Tribeca Investment Partners in Sydney.

And if anything, the higher taxes will likely limit future inflationary pressures and, in a strange way, might even help bond yields stabilize where they are.

It’s unclear whether the plan could wipe out Congress, as it received a frosty reception from Republicans, however, the scale of the proposed spending helped bring investors back to tech stocks overnight, and the Nasdaq rose 1.5%.

The Bidens plan includes a $ 174 billion investment in electric vehicles, and Tesla led the gains with a 5% jump, while Apple was up 1.9% and Microsoft was up 1.7%.

We were just seeing a little bit of momentum in people picking up some of the areas left behind, which is growth, and which will spread to Asia.

CHANGE OF FEELING

US markets ended the quarter with gains – the S&P 500 was up 5.8% and the Dow Jones up 7.8% over the three months – but the quarterly rise of 4.1% in global equities was the slower since the recovery began after the collapse of last March.

It came with growing concern over hiccups in the vaccine rollout and a new wave of coronavirus infections, particularly in Europe where, on Wednesday, France ordered a third nationwide lockdown.

The euro was punished as the pandemic reborn on the continent and clung to $ 1.1729 in Asia as investors waited for US labor market data on Friday to assess the growing gap in horse recoveries on the Atlantic Ocean.

There are also other signs of sentiment fragility and rising risk. The flop list of food delivery company Deliveroo, which fell by nearly a third on its London debut, is a far cry from the frenzy that has skyrocketed new economy American names Airbnb and DoorDash l ‘last year.

Investors are worried about the fallout from the incendiary sale of stakes by distressed asset manager Archegos Capital, which flouted the affected stocks and the actions of certain Archegos, Credit Suisse and Nomura brokers.

Australia’s fastest house price gains in more than three decades last month also underline some of the side effects of super-easy monetary policy, which may be prompting central banks to cut back support sooner than they do. had planned it.

Risk-sensitive currencies and commodities reflected caution, with the Australian and New Zealand dollars each falling around 0.2% on Thursday. Crude oil prices healed the losses overnight, with Brent futures rebounding around 0.5% to $ 63.03 a barrel and US crude up 0.6% to 59 , $ 52.

Gold, which brings no income, was broadly flat after an overnight rebound above $ 1,700. Despite this, it suffered its worst quarter since late 2016 due to the hike in US rates.

Reporting by Tom Westbrook in Singapore and Alwyn Scott in New York. Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo. Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Sam Holmes

