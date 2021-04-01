UK Health Security Administration Begins Work To Protect Country





The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), led by Dr. Jenny Harries, was launched today. Health and Social Affairs Minister Matt Hancock and Chief Executive Officer of Jenny Harries Dr Jenny Harries visit the Colindale Institute to commemorate the UK providing $4 million to the World Health Organization emergency fund. In case of emergency

Dr. Harris and Minister of Health and Social Services Matt Hancock will visit Colindale in northern London to work to help the UK understand and respond to the new strains of the virus that cause COVID-19. Operating across the epidemic under the leadership of the UK Public Health (PHE), the laboratory will be relocated to the new UKHSA.

The new agency will work to protect the country from future health threats and to enable the country to respond quickly and on a large scale to the pandemic.

It will also be at the heart of what the Prime Minister and other international leaders call a stronger international health structure that will protect future generations, working with global partners.

The UK has also confirmed a 4 million donation to the World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Preparedness Fund (CFE). The purpose of CFE is to provide WHO with resources to respond quickly to disease outbreaks and humanitarian crises in developing countries, and to prevent these health emergencies from saving lives out of control.

Minister of Health and Social Affairs Matt Hancock said:

This is an important day to launch the UK Department of Health and Security so we can protect the public and prepare for the next pandemic. The team working at UKHSA, professionally led by Dr. Jenny Harries, is focused on the current and future health threats our country faces on a daily basis, so we will always be prepared for anything on the horizon.

Dr. Jenny Harries, CEO of UKHSA, said:

This is an important moment when the work of the UK Health Security Agency begins with a specific focus on infectious diseases and public health threats. We’ve learned a lot from our COVID-19 response, which is a great opportunity to apply these lessons in the future, with the scale and capacity needed to save lives and protect the public.

Despite the success of the vaccine program so far, there is something to be done right now as we continue the fight against COVID-19, and we have taken provisional steps on our roadmap to return to normal. UKHSA works with local, national, and global partners to ensure that they are ready to address future health issues while dealing with this virus.

The main focus of the UKHSA’s early stages of operation is the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will integrate the nation’s state-of-the-art health security science capabilities, data analysis and genomic surveillance through large-scale testing and contact tracking capabilities that combine key elements of public health in the UK with NHS testing and tracking, including a joint biosecurity center.

Officially established in April 2021, UKHSA will be chaired by Ian Peters, now Chairman of the Barts Health NHS Trust and former CEO of British Gas, Managing Director of NatWest Small Business Services and Chairman of several data-driven growth technology companies.

Background information

The agency will lead health protection and security activities in the UK and will be responsible for testing and tracking PHE and NHS. These organizations are already doing in the UK as a booking function or under cooperation agreements with Scotland and Wales. And the Northern Ireland administration (e.g. Joint Biosecurity Centre). It will not replace public health agencies in the other three UK countries, but will operate close partnerships with them.

Public Health England and NHS Test and Trace will continue to operate during the transition to UKHSA.

