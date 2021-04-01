US ITC Says SK Innovation Did Not Infringe LG Energy Solution Patents





SEOUL (Reuters) – The U.S. trade watchdog has cleared South Korean battery company SK Innovation Co Ltd for violating rival LG Energy Solutions patents in a preliminary ruling, sending SK shares up by 15% Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The SK Innovation logo is seen outside its headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, February 3, 2017. REUTERS / Kim Hong-Ji / File Photo

The initial ruling by the US International Trade Commission (ITC) marks the first time LG Energy Solution has received a negative trade panel ruling for one of its many legal disputes with SK in the US.

ITC’s decision is unfortunate, but we respect its decision, the 100% LG Chem-owned battery division said in a statement. The company, whose customers include Tesla Inc, General Motors Co and Hyundai Motor Co, had filed a complaint citing four patent violations with the ITC in 2019.

SK Innovation said it is fully awaiting the ITC’s preliminary ruling, adding that it has spent years developing its lithium-ion battery technology.

SK shares jumped 10.7% while LG Chem shares rose 1.7% in morning trading, compared to a 0.7% rise in the larger KOSPI market.

The patent ruling may have some bearing on a separate ITC dispute between the ITC couple over allegations that SK has misappropriated LG trade secrets related to electric vehicle battery technology.

In a February ruling on the matter, the ITC sided with LG, issuing a 10-year limited exclusion order banning imports into the United States of SK lithium-ion batteries.

SK, which supplies electric car batteries to Volkswagen, Ford Motor and Hyundai Motor, among others, has exercised its right to seek a presidential review of the decision.

SK warned on Tuesday that it was considering all options, including pulling its battery business out of the United States, if President Joe Biden did not reverse the decision by the April 11 review deadline.

The exit threat has concerned bipartisan lawmakers in Georgia, where SK plans to build a $ 2.6 billion plant that will employ nearly 2,600 people, marking the largest foreign investment in state history.

LG, which plans to invest more than $ 4.5 billion in battery production in the United States over the next four years, said it could meet the auto industry’s battery needs if SK abandons its plant in Georgia.

The two companies can also overturn the ITC’s decision in the trade secrets case by agreeing to a settlement. Han Sang-won, analyst at Daishin Securities, said ITC’s decision on patents would affect LG’s influence at the negotiating table.

Han said SK needs to carefully consider the various complications of the U.S. withdrawal, including its relationship with customers whose orders have already been placed for U.S.-produced batteries.

