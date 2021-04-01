UK Announces Additional Sanctions Against Myanmar Military Companies





Foreign Minister Dominic Rab today (Thursday, April 1) announced additional measures aimed at the Myanmar regime, along with sanctions against the military-linked conglomerate Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC).

Sanctions against MEC will be enforced immediately if they are involved in serious human rights violations through funding to the military and liaisons with senior military personnel. Designating a MEC makes its funds and economic resources unavailable to subsidiaries owned or controlled by MEC as defined in the global human rights sanctions regime.

The sanctions come as the Foreign Minister announced today additional funds to strengthen mechanisms to collect, investigate and preserve evidence of serious human rights violations in Myanmar. The UK is donating £500,000 to Myanmar’s Independent Investigation Mechanism (IIMM) to increase its ability to collect evidence that could be used in future criminal proceedings.

An independent investigation mechanism for Myanmar has been established by the UN Human Rights Council to collect and preserve evidence of serious human rights violations in Myanmar. The open source investigation work will explain the people responsible for killing and oppressing the people of Myanmar by identifying reports on social media and elsewhere and making them available in future criminal proceedings.

Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said:

Two months after the start of the coup, Myanmar’s military sank to a new low level, mercilessly killing innocent people, including children.

The UK’s recent action targets one of the military’s main funding flows and imposes additional costs for human rights violations.

The MEC’s ​​designation is a response to credible evidence that the MEC has donated funds to support the Myanmar military, known as Tatmadaw, who has committed serious human rights violations nationwide, and that the MEC is associated with a senior military officer. The MEC Board is primarily made up of serviced or retired soldiers, including Chiefs of Staff of the Army, Navy and Air Forces and former Quartermaster Generals.

An asset freeze imposed by sanctions prevents anyone from handling funds or economic resources owned or controlled by the sanctioned individual or organization. It also prevents others from providing funds or economic resources, either directly or indirectly, to a sanctioned individual or entity (MEC in this case).

Further information: The UK led a strong and coordinated international response to the Myanmar coup. This includes the urgent convocation of the UN Security Council after the coup that secured the G7 statement on February 3 and 23 and issued the statement on February 4. To counter the intensifying violence, Britain convened again on March 5 and secured a presidential statement condemning violence against peaceful protesters on March 10. On February 12, the UK co-hosted a special meeting of the UN Human Rights Council to secure a resolution agreed upon by consensus and condemned the coup. On March 24, we secured another HRC resolution, which again condemned military action by consensus and strengthened the collection of evidence for human rights violations. This demonstrates the emotional power of the international community against the coup. On March 25, the UK sanctioned Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd (MEHL), a major military conglomerate that supported serious human rights violations against the Rohingya in 2017. The British worked with the United States and Canada to sanction nine military officers, including: Commander-in-chief involved in serious human rights violations in Myanmar. We are looking for additional sanctions. MEC is a military conglomerate with interests spanning a variety of sectors including banking, mining, real estate, metals and transportation.

