US Cold-Pressed Juice Market To Grow From USD 90.79 Million To Over 6% CAGR In 2020-2024

The proliferation of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialty stores and the like has contributed significantly to the growth of organized retailing in the United States. It has helped sellers in the market to effectively market their products through various sponsored programs. In addition, the changing lifestyles of consumers have increased the demand for various healthy drinks including cold-pressed fruit juices in offline retail stores. Thus, the growth of organized retail is expected to favor the growth of the US cold-pressed fruit juice market during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing awareness among people of fitness and healthy lifestyle as one of the major emerging trends in the cold-pressed juice market in United States.

Cold-Pressed Juice Market in United States: Growing People’s Awareness of Fitness and Healthy Lifestyle Adoption of sedentary lifestyles exposes people to various health conditions including anxiety, obesity , type 2 diabetes and osteoporosis. Additionally, lack of physical activity due to busy work schedules increases the prevalence of chronic back pain among young people. These factors increase awareness of the importance of adopting a healthier lifestyle and a form of healthy drink consumption in order to stay healthy. It has increased the consumption and demand for various cold-pressed juices, which is driving the growth of the market.

“The growing popularity of outdoor sports and the growing partnership between outdoor activity providers and suppliers will further drive market growth over the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

United States Cold-Pressed Juice Market: Segmentation Analysis This market report segments the United States cold-pressed juice market by product (conventional and organic) and by type (fruit and vegetable juice, fruit juice, fruit juice fruit and vegetable juices).

The conventional segment dominated the cold-pressed juice market in 2019. The segment’s dominance can be attributed to the lower price of conventional cold-pressed juice products compared to their organic counterparts.

