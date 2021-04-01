US and State Equities End Strong First Quarter





Wall Street closed March with a generally higher result for US stock indices and the market’s fourth consecutive quarterly gain.

Most stocks in the Arkansas Index posted quarterly gains. The index, which tracks 14 of the state’s largest state-owned enterprises, has risen nearly 24% this year.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% on Wednesday, bringing its gain for the first three months of the year to 5.8%, despite a loss in January. The gain in the benchmark index, which tracks large U.S. companies, was eclipsed by the 12.4% jump in a popular index that tracks small-company stocks.

Tech stocks fueled much of the S&P 500’s latest gains, although more stocks in the index fell rather than rose. Strong gains from Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia, as well as companies that rely on consumer spending, offset the decline in financials, energy and materials.

The S&P 500 rose 14.34 points to 3,972.89. It was the index’s first gain since setting a record late last week. A late afternoon fade pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 85.41 points, down 0.3%, to 32,981.55. The highly technical Nasdaq composite climbed 201.48 points, or 1.5%, to 13,246.87.

Small business equities again performed well. Stocks have outperformed the market as a whole due to rising expectations in the economy. The Russell 2000 Index rose 24.72 points, or 1.1%, to 2,220.52. It ended the quarter with a gain of 12.4%, more than double that of large stocks in the S&P 500.

Tech stocks and companies that are expected to generate strong growth in the future have been big winners. Apple climbed 1.9% and Tesla 5.1%. It’s a reprieve for the group, which dominated the market earlier in the pandemic but has since lost momentum as Treasury yields rise sharply.

The 10-year Treasury yield edged up to 1.74%, although it remains close to its highest level since before the pandemic rocked markets a year ago. Washington’s coronavirus vaccinations and spending plans raised expectations of supercharged economic growth and possible rising inflation, pushing yields higher.

In a speech in Pittsburgh, President Joe Biden gave details of how he wants to direct federal dollars to rebuild roads, bridges and the power grid. Such programs could mean revenue streams for everything from producers of raw materials to manufacturers of electric vehicles.

Twelve of the 14 stocks in the Arkansas Index posted quarterly gains, fueled by a 114% rise in USA Truck shares and a 65% rise in ArcBest Corp. stock price. USA Truck stock closed at $ 19.11 on Wednesday. They started the year at $ 8.93. Shares of ArcBest closed at $ 70.37 on Wednesday, down from $ 42.67 at the start of 2021. Shares of JB Hunt Transport Services are up 23% this year.

The only state-owned companies that recorded first quarter share price declines were Uniti Group and Walmart. Uniti shares closed at $ 11.03 on Wednesday, down 6% for the year. Walmart shares ended the day at $ 135.83, down 5.8% in 2021.

Arkansas bank stocks performed well in the first quarter. The shares of Simmons First National Corp. increased by 37% and Home Bancshares by 39%. Bank OZK shares rose 31%.

Little Rock’s Dillard’s Inc. shares rose 53% in the first quarter.

Nationally, investors will be watching the details of Biden’s infrastructure plan to get a better idea of ​​future priorities, said Rob Haworth, senior director of investment strategy at US Bank Wealth Management. Friday’s government jobs report is also eagerly awaited.

“The question for the market is: what’s the next step?” said Haworth.

Within the S&P 500 Index, the dashboard of first quarter performance ended up being virtually a mirror image of the start of the pandemic, with energy producers, financial firms and industrial firms leading the way .

All 11 sectors of the index posted gains in the first quarter, with energy leading the list with a gain of almost 30%. A year ago, it was down 37.3%. The technology, which dominated the market a year ago with a gain of 42.2%, grew only 1.7% in the first three months of this year. Banks ended the quarter with a gain of 15.4%. The consumer staples sector lagged the rest of the market with a gain of 0.5%.

Energy producers, banks and industrial companies have pulled higher, along with smaller stocks, on expectations that a return to normal for the economy and Washington’s huge spending will mean big leaps in profits later this year. It’s a turnaround from the start of the pandemic, when they plunged into uncertainty about when planes could be full again and burning jet fuel.

Equities of companies that had been successful in the home economy or that had bid on expectations of strong growth many years into the future, meanwhile, fell behind. Apple fell 7.9% in the first quarter, for example, while American Airlines Group climbed 51.6%.

The app-based meal delivery service Deliveroo fell 26.3% when it debuted on the UK stock exchange. The weakness in performance occurred even after the share price was valued at the low end of its potential range, reflecting investor distrust as to whether Deliveroo could generate a profit, as well as a growing backlash against it. gig economy companies and concerns about how they treat their workers.

Information for this article was provided by Stan Choe, Damian J. Troise, Alex Veiga, and Yuri Kageyama of the Associated Press and the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

