Irish Prime Minister Asks UK and EU to Reestablish Relations





The Prime Minister of Ireland urged the UK and the EU to “reset” the relationship so that they could work together to fine-tune the Northern Ireland protocol governing post-Brexit trade between the UK, the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Ireland’s taoiseach Micheál Martin lamented the worsening relations between the UK and the EU in recent months. They clashed over a deal designed to evade politically uncomfortable borders on the island of Ireland after Britain withdrew from the EU.

Martin explains how the EU “worries” about the stronger stance London has taken in recent months, especially the decision to unilaterally postpone customs inspections promised under the Protocol, “I think we should reset our relationship. The EU responded with a lawsuit.

Ireland has been walking a diplomatic tightrope to maintain good relations with Britain and to maintain the delicate balance achieved by the Good Friday Peace Treaty, while at the same time convincing Brussels that Dublin is a good European country.

“I’ve made it very clear to European Union partners that the UK-Ireland relationship is a unique relationship that has historical roots,” said Martin, Fianna Fáil, politician who has been leading the UK in the Irish Parliament for the past 32 years. The coalition government since last June.

“We are both co-managers. [Good Friday] Consensus and nothing can come between us when it comes to working constructively together,” Martin added. “That’s our goal and goal as a government that maintains a constructive relationship with the UK.”

At the same time, Martin has insisted on the EU that “the only future should be a constructive UK-EU relationship.” The relationship is described by the EU as a “stupid” decision in the UK to suspend the protocol in disputes over vaccines and to halt customs inspection and other aspects of the protocol dealing with pharmaceuticals, meat products and soil for goods traveling between the UK. Endangered. And Northern Ireland.

Martin believes that although trust has weakened, there is enough left to remain consensus. “I think it makes sense for the UK to actually work in relations with the EU,” he said. “The EU is ready to participate.”

Martin said UK officials have been more constructive in recent weeks, and last week’s move towards a “win-win” deal for Covid-19 vaccine supply across the EU and UK is a “very important” signal.

recommendation

Northern Ireland’s hospitality sector is the latest to warn that local supermarkets will be jeopardized by the protocol after being removed from an interim plan designed to easily receive goods from English, Welsh or Scottish suppliers. Small businesses have also complained that goods are being delayed long and undermining tariffs to pass tariffs.

Martin felt that the EU “have already done a lot” to “promote the poisonous nature” of the Northern Ireland situation, and said the protocol was “the EU is compromising.”

“I admit I have work to do. . . To see what we can fine tune.” The UK’s EU Withdrawal Agreement provides a special commission to deal with any difficulties that arise. “We have to work on the committee. [if] Can you handle these issues and make your corporate life as easy as possible?”

Martin added that the trade pattern between Britain and Ireland has changed “really fast.” “As a result of Brexit, the trading pattern could be deeper than anyone expected,” he said.

“People are now sourcing goods while sourcing raw materials from other locations to avoid the hassle.” He expected the trade pattern to “stable” by the end of the year when the long-term trend became clearer.

