Analysis: Can Joe Biden recreate the American economy he grew up with?





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Joe Biden will almost certainly be the last U.S. president born as a member of the silent generation demographic who was children during World War II, has come of age in an economic boom that has built the wealth of the middle class and cemented the United States’ role as the world’s leading industrial power.

FILE PHOTO: US President Joe Biden talks about his $ 2 trillion infrastructure plan during an event to tout the plan at Carpenters Pittsburgh Training Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States, March 31, 2021. REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst / File Photo

In the second half of his life, Biden, 78, saw the share of the national wealth going to this middle class plummet and the gains from American growth concentrated in a handful of regions. Now, with an estimated $ 2 trillion investment program unveiled on Wednesday, Biden wants to reverse that half-century trend and direct capital to neglected people and areas of the country.

Democrat Bidens’ jobs and infrastructure plan, and increasing corporate taxes to help pay it, contrast with the deference to private markets that Republicans began with the election of Ronald Reagans in 1980 , and fueled by cycles of tax cuts and deregulation, by both sides.

Whether it’s Bill Clintons ‘initiatives to curtail welfare and financial sector deregulation, or Barack Obamas’ reluctance to spend much in the last recession, both sides are reluctant to intervene too much. deeply for decades.

Rural America and the Rust Belt faded and there was little progress in bridging the wealth gap between blacks and whites.

Bidens’ plan reminds Democratic leaders of his adult youth in the 1960s – President John Kennedys focuses on state-owned enterprises such as the moon landing, or Lyndon Johnsons Great Society strives to strengthen the safety net social. It also echoes President Dwight Eisenhowers’ law of 1956 that the government pay primarily for the construction of interstate highways.

I’m struck by the scale, the structure, said Simon Johnson, economics professor at MIT, of the Bidens plan. They seem to have embraced the idea that you can increase productivity, stimulate growth and spread it across the country, with the right public investments.

EPIC BATTLE LOOMS

The battle over legislation in the US Congress should be epic.

Mitch McConnell, the Republican Senate leader, suggested Wednesday that any bill proposed by Democrats could be a Trojan horse for a massive tax hike. Republicans have said they will not support Democratic efforts to inject goals such as stopping climate change or equality into a spending bill.

The proposal follows more than $ 5 billion committed over the past year to fight the coronavirus, much of which has been used for direct payments to families and the unemployed.

The scars from the pandemic can run deep, and the proposed pipeline of federal dollars into communities, tech research and job-creating construction projects is one way to keep the healing going, according to the administration.

Many ideas of the plan have been spreading to universities and other institutions for years.

Johnson, for example, argued in a 2019 book that private capital would never fully substitute for government investments in areas such as new utility networks or complicated basic research.

Biden’s approach is arguably distinct in the breadth of what she wants to deal with all at once, from shortcomings in childcare services to electric vehicle charging stations and in her diagnosis of what is necessary.

The demographic and economic decline of small towns and many mid-sized towns has been going on for decades under Democratic and Republican presidents even as rhetoric from both has promised to reverse it.

The share of US GDP going to wages and salaries has also declined, which many economists say is contributing to rising inequalities.

GRAPH: Labor share decreasing –

Biden wants to put public money behind this pledge with both infrastructure programs and funding for research centers in an attempt to level the playing field between Central America and the San Franciscos and Bostons of the world. .

Decades ago, the United States spent 2% of its GDP on research and development, Biden noted in a speech Wednesday. This figure is now less than 1%, even as other countries have increased their investments.

We backed off, he said. The rest of the world is getting closer and closer. We cannot unless this continues.

CHART: US government R&D spending –

The plan represents a major effort to tackle widening geographic inequalities in the country … It shows an understanding of how infrastructure can create access and opportunities – or block them, said Kenan Fikri, director of research of the bipartisan group of economic innovation.

The wealth gap between blacks and whites has shown little progress over the past 30 years, even though 16 of them were with Democrats in the White House.

GRAPHIC: Wealth of White vs. Black and Latino Households –

The Biden proposal targets investments in black communities, including those affected by pollution from ports or other environmental scourges, and industries with a high proportion of black workers.

AN IMPROBABLE RADIUS

Biden, at first glance, is unlikely to push for such a drastic change in federal policy. He first took office in 1970, the year when the share of American workers in national income peaked. He has had a long career in the very Democratic center which he now seeks to transform, supporting bank-friendly bills that drew criticism during the election campaign.

But he became president within a year when the arguments against government intervention he heard as a senator and as Obama’s vice president seem to have run their course.

Some of Bidens’ former colleagues, including Democratic economists such as Lawrence Summers, say Biden is out of the base.

In his comments on the stimulus package in February, Summers acknowledged there was enormous suffering, but said it goes way beyond what is necessary.

Others say it’s time to give the more liberal wing of the party, dormant for decades, time to make its case again – and push Biden to take it even further.

This is not enough, said Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democratic Congresswoman from New York.

Reporting by Howard Schneider; Edited by Heather Timmons and Grant McCool

