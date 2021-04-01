UK’s Leading Brain Surgeon Calls for Emergency Investigation of Assistant Death | Aid death





Henry Marsh, one of the UK’s leading brain surgeons and best-selling authors, called for an urgent investigation of secondary death after revealing that prostate cancer had progressed.

Marsh, author of Do No Harm: Stories of Life, Death and Brain Surgery, says dying from cancer can be a very terrible business, but the law insists I have to suffer.

Politicians have shown extreme lack of sympathy by avoiding this matter for so long, he said, carelessly committing a great cruel sin.

His request for investigation is backed up by more than 50 members of the House of Representatives and colleagues from other political parties, some of whom have previously opposed amendments to the law. A letter to Attorney General Robert Buckland claims that Britain is now lagging behind many other countries in the issue of aid deaths.

Last month, Spain became the most recent European country to approve legislation giving patients with incurable or intolerable conditions the right to end their lives with the help of doctors.

Assisted deaths of terminally ill patients are also permitted in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Switzerland. Canada, New Zealand, and several US states have also legalized aid deaths.

The British Parliament made a final vote on the issue in 2015, and rejected 330 to 118 civilian lawmakers’ bills allowing support deaths for patients with terminal illness who are likely to die within six months.

Helping to take someone’s life under the Suicide Act of 1961 is a criminal offense and can lead to a sentence of 14 years in prison.

A poll two years ago found that 9 out of 10 believed that secondary death could be tolerated in some circumstances. According to a survey of doctors conducted by the British Medical Association last year, half believed the laws that allowed patients to die should be changed.

Marsh, 71, who was diagnosed with cancer six months ago, said: As a result of my lifelong surgery on cancer patients, the prospect that I will die slowly on my own fills me with fear. Despite the best efforts of paleontology, I know that death from cancer can still be very dire for patients and families alike.

I believe that if the people in my situation know that they have the ability to choose how, when and where to die, it will greatly reduce the pain. If life becomes intolerable, knowing that I have this option will give me more confidence now about what will happen in the future.

He continued: Regardless of your views on secondary deaths, I am saying that our laws should be based on evidence and informed decisions, not warning and unfounded opposition that flies in the face of all evidence in the country where secondary deaths occurred. Hope everyone can agree. legalization.

It’s time for all lawmakers to start taking this matter seriously. I urgently ask them to do an investigation into the law.

Letters from Congressmen and colleagues organized by Humanists UK and campaign group My Death, My Decision were also sent to the chairpersons of several parliamentary committees.

It points out that Canada, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, the United States, and some countries in Australia have changed or plan to amend the law since 2015. In addition, similar proposals are being actively reviewed in several other countries, including Ireland. It reflects that these changes can be made in a safe and compassionate way.

Crispin Blunt, Conservative Congressman and co-chair of the parliamentary humanist group, said: Since the last time Congress closely reviewed the law backing the secondary death ban, 250 million people around the world have had a dignified death option. . New evidence has emerged that respect for autonomy and strong safeguards can be balanced, and professional opinion has shifted dramatically to changes in the law.

