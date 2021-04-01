State Senate approves blocking US gun laws





Legislation that would prevent local law enforcement officials from enforcing certain federal gun laws and regulations won Arkansas Senate approval on Wednesday afternoon.

The Senate voted 28-7 to approve Senate Bill 298 by Senator Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, sending the measure to the House for further consideration.

Twenty-seven Republicans and Democratic Senator Larry Teague of Nashville voted for the bill. Six Democrats and Sulfur Springs Independent Senator Jim Hendren voted against.

If passed, the bill would be called the “Arkansas Sovereignty Act of 2021”.

SB298, in a section titled “gun rights”, states:

<< All acts, laws, ordinances, rules and regulations of the government of the United States, past, present or future, which infringe the right of the people to own and bear arms as guaranteed by the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States and Arkansas Constitution, section 2, [Section] 5, are not valid in this state, should not be recognized by this state, are specifically rejected by this state, and should be considered null and void in this state. "

It would prohibit any state law enforcement agency from cooperating with federal authorities to enforce federal firearms law, executive order, or federal agency directive that conflicts with the protections of the federal government. gun rights in the Constitution of Arkansas or any other state law. State police would face criminal penalties and fines for working with federal authorities in violation of state proposed law.

Federal laws that would specifically be declared null and void in Arkansas under SB298 include the National Firearms Act, which regulates machine guns and sawed-off shotguns, and the Gun Control Act of 1968, which regulates interstate sales of ‘fire arms.

Some supporters of the Stubblefield legislation have said they fear the federal government led by Democratic President Joe Biden is considering enacting far-reaching gun control and confiscation policies.

Biden’s administration has proposed new restrictions on gun ownership, such as background checks on private gun sales, but he has not proposed large-scale firearm confiscation. . Recent mass killings in other states have prompted calls for further gun regulation.

Stubblefield told senators that 10 states have passed legislation similar to his bill.

If enough states pass this legislation, the federal government might consider that “we are going to have to live within constitutional limits,” he said.

But Senator Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock, said: “There is no threat to the Second Amendment.”

The Second Amendment reads: “A well-regulated militia, being necessary for the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms, must not be violated.”

The federal government is not going to take guns away from people, she said.

Senator Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, replied, “It is more important than ever that we protect our state rights.

“Once [Democrats in the U.S. Senate] Get rid of the filibuster, guess what happens next? It’s called racing the courts, ”he predicted.

Garner, who is a former aide to Republican U.S. Senator Tom Cotton of Little Rock, said he was concerned about the possibility of a filled U.S. Supreme Court and if the high court justices “get the right cases, the previous, what we have had for hundreds of years, will be thrown away. “

It will be up to state senates to defend “the constitutional rights of the people we represent and to ensure that we are that voice in this great spectacle to come” in Washington, he said.

Hendren told senators lawmakers should not ask law enforcement officials rather than courts to make decisions about the constitutionality of laws.

“It’s like the ‘Twilight Zone’,” he said. “I don’t understand what we’re doing with the constitution here.”

He said delegating the determination of what is in the constitution of the courts to local law enforcement agencies because “we are not satisfied with certain federal laws and regulations” does not “meet” our duty to enforce. the Constitution”.

Hendren said the bill would jeopardize federal state funding and put law enforcement officers in a bad position to make tough decisions and potentially harm relationships with federal officials critical to the fight. against crime.

Senator Jason Rapert, R-Conway, said the bill is about sovereignty.

“One would have to be totally blind to death not to see that our nation is as divided as it has ever been and we have elected officials stationed in Washington, DC who don’t even care what that says the Constitution and decided that they are going to do it their way no matter what and that they do not respect the 10th Amendment, ”he said.

This amendment to the Constitution of the United States states: “Powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it by the States, are reserved respectively to the States, or to the people.”

“Arkansas should stand up for these other states,” Rapert said.

Senator Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, said: “I still think the supremacy clause rules.”

It was referring to Article VI of the Constitution of the United States, which read in part: “This Constitution, and the laws of the United States which shall be made under it; and all treaties made or which are made under it; will be under the authority of the United States, will be the supreme law of the land … “

“I respect that someone has a different opinion,” Elliott said. “Someone in this state has to start coming together to bring us together.”

Senator Terry Rice, R-Waldron, said he was concerned the federal government would confiscate people’s guns.

“They are not following the US Constitution in Washington, DC, at the moment,” he said. “For the most part, they ignore it.

“You better remember what you’re going to do when you have to make that decision, because there are some famous people who have important contacts in government and some who are elected officials and they said, ‘We are going to take your arms. fire at you, “and they will if they can,” Rice said.

“It takes enough states to come together and take back the rights of states,” he said.

The bill has drawn opposition from the Arkansas Sheriffs Association, whose chairman told a Senate committee on Tuesday that he would endanger law enforcement relations with U.S. officials.

“We depend on our federal partners to sue people in other states,” said Sheriffs Association president Scott Bradley. “We do a lot of good work with them.”

SB59, by Senator Bob Ballinger, R-Ozark, would state that certain firearms manufactured, sold and kept in the state would not be subject to federal regulation. The measure would not apply to machine guns, black powder weapons or firearms that must be handled by two or more people.

The bill is awaiting a decision in the Senate.

On Tuesday evening, two other bills complementary to Senate legislation – House Bills 1386 and HB1435 – were heard and rejected by the House Judiciary Committee.

Regarding SB298 and SB59, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a written statement Tuesday: “I will be reviewing the legislation in the next few days, but my first impression is that law enforcement will have significant constitutional concerns on these bills. “

Hutchinson is a former American lawyer, among others.

Information for this article was provided by John Moritz of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

There is no threat to the Second Amendment, Sen. Linda Chesterfield said Wednesday while speaking against Senate Bill 298, which would be known as the Arkansas Sovereignty Act of 202. Senators approved the bill, 28-7. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Staci Vandagriff)

