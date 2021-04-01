The United States Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Market to Grow by $ 3.37 Billion at a CAGR of Over 5% in 2020-2024





A significant portion of the population in the United States is obese. For example, the prevalence of obesity was 42.4% in 2017-2018. This has increased the prevalence of heart disease among the locals. To reduce the occurrence of these diseases, people pay more attention to adopting a healthy lifestyle by engaging in fitness activities and consuming nutritious foods. This has increased the demand for whole grain foods due to their high fiber content. They are also rich in vitamins, minerals and omega-3 fatty acids, which help maintain blood cholesterol levels and keep the heart healthy. These health benefits are expected to drive the growth of the whole grain and high fiber foods market in United States during the forecast period.

In this report, Technavio highlights the convenience factor associated with whole grain and high fiber foods as one of the major emerging trends in the whole grain and high fiber food market in United States.

United States Whole Grain and High Fiber Food Market: Convenience Factor Associated with Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income have increased adoption of fast-paced lifestyles among many people in the United States. This has increased the demand for on-the-go foods that are convenient but healthy enough to meet daily nutritional needs. Whole grain foods such as granola and energy bars, processed breakfast cereals and whole grain bread are gaining popularity due to their high nutritional content. They are also considered meal replacement snacks. Also, vendors offer high fiber cookies and ready to eat oatmeal sandwiches that can easily suppress hunger. Hence, the increasing demand for ready-to-eat foods is expected to positively impact the growth of the whole grain and high fiber foods market in United States during the forecast period.

“Expanding the vegan population base and increasing marketing campaigns by vendors will further drive market growth over the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

United States Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods Market: Segmentation Analysis This market report segments the United States Whole Grain and High Fiber Foods market by product (cereals, baked goods, snacks, and others). ) and by distribution channel (offline and online).

The cereals segment dominated the whole grain and high fiber food market in 2019. The segment dominance can be attributed to the convenience offered by cereals.

Some of the main topics covered in the report include:

Market challenges

Market factors

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Suppliers covered Supplier classification Supplier positioning in the market Competitive scenario

