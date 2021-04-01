COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitation Among Black Half British Half, New Data Proposal | British news





Black British vaccination hesitation has halved, according to recent data.

From February 17 to March 14, according to the U.S. Bureau of Statistics (ONS), 22% of black adults in the UK reported reluctance to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, a decrease from 44% the previous month.

In the same week, Sir Lenny Henry wrote an open letter asking black people to get the COVID vaccine.

The letter was signed by several family names, including Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor, actor Thandie Newton, radio host Trevor Nelson, and writer Malorie Blackman.

The group has asked people to “trust” the vaccine and not “spread racial inequality in our society is a concern.”

In January, government scientific advisers discovered that vaccination hesitation was highest in the black or black British group, followed by South Asia.

In February 2020, Sir Simon Stevens, head of the UK’s NHS, said the country is battling the coronavirus and misinformation, but progress is being made on vaccination in black and South Asian communities.

An important factor contributing to anti-virus hesitation in some communities is widely known as misinformation that has spread to WhatsApp.

Religious groups such as the British Muslim Council have created messages that break and explain myths by shoving away false information.

The most recent ONS data showed a 94% increase in positive vaccine sentiment, while 12% of 16-29 year olds reported vaccination hesitation.

The Queen also approved the program during video calls by encouraging people to get vaccinated.

The most recent ONS data is because nearly 31 million people in the UK have been vaccinated.

On March 30, the number of second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered per day exceeded the number of first doses.

A total of 270,526 second doses were registered on Tuesday, while the first jab was 224,590.

On Wednesday, a immunization center in Waltham Stowe was flooded with people after the council posted social media messages giving people preliminary vaccines.

“Over the past few months, we’ve seen the majority of the population show a more positive attitude towards COVID-19 vaccination,” said Tim Vizard, ONS chief research officer.

“But there is still hesitation among some groups, including young people, black or black Brits, and people living in the poorest areas.”

It occurs because some countries in Europe have stopped using the Oxford-Astra-Zeneca jab due to concerns that it may cause a rare blood clot.

Germany stopped using it under the age of 60, and Denmark extended the cessation despite saying that European pharmacies did not find any evidence to support the jab limiting, and said that some risks were far greater than the protection offered.

