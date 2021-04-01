UK weather:’thunder snow’ forecast in areas where temperatures are expected to plunge over Easter weekend | British news





The so-called’thunder snow’ could come on Easter weekend just days after Britain hit the highest March temperatures in 53 years.

“Big fluctuations” in weather conditions can cause strong winds, causing temperatures to drop to a single digit by Monday, predictors said.

The almost record-setting end of March saw outsiders enjoying the sun as temperatures in parts of London reached 24.5C (76.1F).

Long-distance weather forecast with snow on Easter Monday

Warm weather continued on Wednesday as well, and temperatures in Northern Norfolk’s Weybourne hit a high of 23.9C (75F).

This figure was slightly below 25.6C (78F), the hottest March temperature in the country recorded at Mepal, Cambridgeshire in 1968.

Sky News weather producer Joanna Robinson said Easter weekends start off mostly fine, but on Sundays it will get “abnormally cold” in the north.

“Arctic air will plunge south to affect all regions on Easter Monday, and it will get very cold in early April with considerable winds.”

She added that winter showers would be quite widespread. “Thunder snow is also possible-thunderstorms with winter precipitation. Very rare.

“The light reflecting off the snowflake can make the lightning appear brighter, but the sound can be reduced.”

Nicola Maxey of the Met Office said parts of the south will take the longest for hotter temperatures, but the whole country will be a single figure by the beginning of next week.

Clear skies are still expected in most parts of the country on Fridays and Saturdays, but on Mondays it is likely to drop below 10C (50F).

The Meteorological Administration said at the end of March that warmer days were more unusual than colder ones.

“But it’s a colder temperature that people will remember and notice,” Maxey added.

“The cold will be with us throughout the next week, and with some showers we will be able to see the possibility of snowfall in the Pennines in Cumbria, Scotland.”

