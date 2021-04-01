Britain and Qatar expand defense partnership





As part of the agreement, RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire will be the British base for the new British-Qatar joint Hawk training battalion utilizing a fleet of nine recently acquired Hawk T2 variant aircraft.

The decision to deploy a new squadron at RAF Leeming represents a long-term commitment to the base providing the RAF with a strategic and operational primary base of operations.

The updated defense agreement, which provides valuable training opportunities for both countries, will also provide periodic air-to-air refueling training for the Qatar Emiri Air Force (QEAF) high-speed jet fleet with RAF Voyager deployed in Qatar.

The RAF Voyager fleet is already supporting defense activities around the world and will include Qatar AAR services over the next two years. The deployment will be planned to meet the UK’s operational and training requirements and will benefit the RAF by improving interoperability with international personnel and equipment.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said:

It is important to work with international allies to address the security issues we share in the face of new and emerging threats, and our long-standing relationship with Qatar demonstrates this.

Working together, we promote global security and continue to share our skills and expertise while pursuing prosperity at home.

I am pleased that RAF Limming has been selected as the base of the British-Qatar’s second historic joint squadron. It acknowledges that RAF flight training is highly regarded worldwide.

Dr Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah, Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister of Defense and Secretary of State, said:

The Hawk Joint Training Battalion, an important step in the ever-growing military partnership joining the QEAF and RAF, is an essential component of increasing interoperability and coordination between the two Air Forces, enabling closer cooperation and coordination in future military and peacekeeping efforts. Is achieved.

The composition of the second British-Qatar joint squadron, first announced last year, will give RAF pilots additional flight time and will see RAF Leeming’s long-term international investment in new infrastructure and training facilities. This includes Hawk training simulators and retrofits of existing facilities.

Cooperation with Qatar can be demonstrated through the ongoing achievements of the 12th Platoon, the first joint platoon of the British Air Force after World War II and the Battle of Britain.

The enhanced defense partnership will enhance Qatar’s ability to address the security issues we share in the Middle East, contributing to regional stability and protecting Britain’s prosperity and security.

Note to editors:

The Qatar government has pledged 6 billion packages that include 24 Typhoon, 9 Hawk T2 Mk167 jet trainers, and customized support and training packages.

Hawk and Typhoon aircraft ordered by the Qatar government are being assembled in the UK and support thousands of operations, including BAE Systems sites in Warton and Samlesbury, Lancashire. This will secure assembly line work by the middle of the decade.

