United States works with IMF to provide $ 650 billion in monetary assistance to countries affected by pandemic





IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva (left) speaks during a press briefing with World Bank Group President David Malpass on COVID-19 in Washington, DC, March 4, 2020 .

Nicholas Kamm | AFP | Getty Images

The Treasury Department is working with the International Monetary Fund to help provide up to $ 650 billion in foreign exchange assistance to countries hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

An announcement Friday from the Treasury said it was helping the IMF towards an allocation of $ 650 billion in special drawing rights that would “help build reserve buffers, smooth out adjustments and mitigate the risks of economic stagnation in the economy. global growth “.

SDRs are reserve assets that countries can use to supplement their holdings of currencies, such as gold and the US dollar.

The Treasury announcement indicated that the SDR allocation is within the level the ministry is authorized to allocate without congressional approval. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Senator John Kennedy, R-La., Recently had a heated exchange on the issue of SDRs at a public hearing.

Janet Yellen, Secretary of the U.S. Treasury, waves as she walks out after taking an oath to Wally Adeyemo, Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Treasury, at the Treasury Department in Washington, DC on Friday, March 26, 2021.

Erin Scott | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Essentially, the deal would allow countries to exchange their SDRs for US dollars. Global demand for U.S. currencies has been a recurring problem throughout the pandemic and has led the Federal Reserve to embark on a strong worldwide dollar exchange program as well.

The Treasury would exchange SDRs for dollars that it keeps in the Exchange Stabilization Fund. This in turn would force the government to borrow more money and incur certain coasts, namely the difference between interest on SDRs and Treasury rates.

“This potential implied cost is far less than the benefits of a strong global recovery,” the department said in the statement.

“Meeting the long-term global need for reserve assets would help support the global recovery from the COVID-19 crisis. A strong global recovery would also increase demand for US exports of goods and services, creating jobs for states -United and supporting American businesses, ”the statement added. .

People speak in front of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) building in Washington DC on September 25, 2020.

Daniel Slim | AFP | Getty Images

In a Senate-mandated hearing on how Covid relief money is being spent in the United States, Kennedy challenged Yellen over the SDR allocation, saying it would cost U.S. taxpayers dearly when only a fraction of the benefits would go to poor countries. He said China and Russia would also have access to SDRs, and borrowing costs in the United States could reach $ 180 billion, but on the basis of an allocation of $ 1 trillion in SDRs.

However, Yellen said the difference between what the United States would have to pay to borrow the money and the interest it receives on SDRs would be “essentially a wash, and it’s not expensive.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos