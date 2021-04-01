UK Corporate Bankruptcy and Governance Act: Extended COVID-19 action. What does this mean for the company and its directors?





On March 26, 2021, the government passed CIGA 2020 (Coronavirus) (extension of relevant period) Regulation 2021 (Regulation) to implement some temporary remedies under the Corporate Bankruptcy and Governance Act of 2020 (CIGA 2020) in June 2021. I extended it to 30 days.

These regulations could further reassure companies, directors, and businesses that would have faced a tsunami after March 31, 2020, such as withdrawing petitions, taking action against unfair transactions, and resuming bankruptcy proceedings. This regulation, which applies across the UK, aims to provide additional assistance to businesses that run out of cash on the eve of the declaration of bankruptcy. The government has declared this extension to provide solid stimulus to the economy as it slowly struggles to recover from the serious financial damage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

What is the effect of the regulation? Finalizing the petition

For the background, initially CIGA 2020 imposed comprehensive restrictions on filing petitions in accordance with legal requirements available after March 2020. This was extended from December 8, 2020 to March 31, 2021, when the government extended the relevant period in accordance with the CIGA.

All in all, in the pre-COVID-19 era, creditors provided a debt repayment claim of 750 (statutory demand) or more in writing, and even after three weeks of service, the company was unable to respond to that demand. The creditor can initiate a petition against the company.

CIGA 2020 has restricted creditors from filing petitions because the company is unable to handle legal requirements. The restrictions now extended to June 30, 2021 mean that cancellation of a petition is allowed only if the creditor can prove:

Reasonable grounds to believe that the coronavirus had not had any financial impact on the company or that debt issues would have occurred anyway, regardless of the impact of the pandemic.

This is called the coronavirus test.

In other words, the petition cannot be filed with the court until June 30, 2021, unless the creditor proves that the petition meets the coronavirus test.

What do the regulations for the financial sector mean?

Every coin has two sides, and CIGA bailouts have a variety of implications for the financial sector. Creditors will see this as a reduction in their legitimate and legitimate right to take action to secure debt. In the opposite spectrum, businesses and corporations see CIGA actions as relieving creditors aggression, and in uncertain times it has become a true silver lining.

Wrong transaction

The regulation also extended the temporary suspension of unfair transaction liability for the second time from November 26, 2020 to June 30, 2021 from the original suspension of the relevant period. These suspensions are not universally applicable, such as insurance companies, banks, and certain institutions such as certain institutions. Other financial institutions are excluded in that sense.

What is the wrong trading system?

Directors must be fully aware of their obligations to the company and their obligations to creditors if insolvency is threatened. Pursuant to Section 214 and Section 246ZB of the Bankruptcy Act of 1986, all directors, including Shadow Directors, may be held personally liable for the company’s debts if it is proven that they have not taken all steps to mitigate the company’s potential losses. creditor.

The behavior of such directors is judged against the standards of behavior of a reasonable hardworking person in a similar position, exercising reasonable care and skill. If a director knows or should have known that bankruptcy is inevitable, but still proceeds with the transaction, that director is personally responsible for contributing to the deficit of the company’s assets and is subsequently liquidated. If a company goes bankrupt, it is generally not possible to ratify the actions of the directors by shareholders. The only defense available to the director in such a situation is to prove that the director has taken all steps to minimize losses to the company and creditors during this fraudulent transaction period.

What do the regulations mean for a director?

When determining the liability of a director (fraud) to contribute to the company’s assets under Section 12, CIGA 2020, the court assumes that the director is not liable for the deterioration of the company’s or creditors’ financial condition. Occurs during that period. The relevant period has been extended from March 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020, and from November 26, 2020 to April 30, 2021. The regulation now extends the relevant period to June 30, 2021.

In short, this means that I am now not personally liable if the company goes bankrupt from November 26, 2020 to June 30, 2021, assuming that the directors have deteriorated the company’s financial position. It is important to note that under CIGA 2020 or regulations, there is no requirement to show that the coronavirus is a major cause of deteriorating the company’s financial health. It is also important to note that this temporary change to unfair transaction liability does not completely relieve a director from personal liability. In extreme cases, especially if the director is reckless and obviously has deteriorated the financial position of the company, the court may hold the director liable. Also, the provisions of CIGA 2020 (and by expanding this regulation) do not modify the director disqualification system under the Company Director Disqualification Act of 1986.

The real implication of these related period extensions is that a breathing space has been created for the directors of companies facing impending bankruptcy. These temporary reliefs provide an artificial sense of security. It is important for directors to accept the reality that the company is unlikely to be incurring additional debt and thus cannot recover its financial health in the short term.

Concern about how the rules affect you

The government’s vague remarks, along with news of a vaccine shortage and the possibility of a third wave, all contributed to the current economic downturn. In such a situation, the government usually tries to rescue small and medium-sized vulnerable businesses, which are most likely to have failed, but are for the government’s safety net.

If you are concerned about the imminent financial loss and the impact on your company’s financial health or your responsibilities as a director, it may be too late to find a viable solution for your business after its final expiration, so seek expert advice now. Among these temporary relief measures.

For advice on withdrawing a petition, your duties as a director of the company, or advice on bankruptcy in general, contact a corporate restructuring and bankruptcy expert attorney. You can contact the team at [email protected]

