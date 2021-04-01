Unemployment claims in the United States rise to 719,000 amid pandemic





Although the pace of requests has dropped sharply since the start of this year, they remain high by historical standards.

WASHINGTON The number of Americans claiming unemployment benefits rose from 61,000 last week to 719,000, indicating that many employers continue to cut jobs even as more companies reopen, as vaccines are increasingly administered and federal aid spills over into the economy.

The labor department said Thursday that the number of complaints had risen from 684,000 the previous week. Although the pace of claims has dropped sharply since the start of this year, they remain high by historic standards: before the pandemic leveled the economy a year ago, jobless claims were typically below 220,000 per week.

A total of 3.8 million people were receiving traditional state benefits during the week ending March 20. If you include federal programs to help the unemployed get through the health crisis, 18.2 million people were receiving some form of unemployment assistance in the week that ended. March 13. This is down from 19.7 million the previous week.

RELATED: IRS Tax Refunds To Begin In May For $ 10,200 Break In Unemployed Benefits

RELATED: Unemployment Claims in the United States Fall to 684,000, Least Since Pandemic

Weekly Unemployment Insurance Claims

Initial claims were 719,000 for the week ending 03/27 (+61,000).

The insured unemployment rate was 3,794,000 for the week ending 3/20 (-46,000) .https: //t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW

– United States Department of Labor (@USDOL) April 1, 2021

Economists are monitoring weekly jobless aid applications for the first signs of the direction of the labor market. Applications generally reflect the layoff rate, which normally declines steadily as the labor market strengthens. During the pandemic, however, the numbers have become less reliable as states grappling with backlogs and allegations of fraud have clouded the actual volume of job cuts.

Still, measurements of the overall economy show a marked improvement from last spring’s collapse, with increasing numbers of vaccinations encouraging people to return to airports, malls, restaurants and bars. The number of new confirmed cases of COVID-19 has fallen from an average of around 250,000 per day in early January to less than 70,000, although it has started to rise again in recent days.

Last month, consumer confidence hit a post-pandemic high. And President Joe Bidens’ 1,400 checks in the $ 1.9 trillion economic relief plan have dramatically increased consumer spending, according to the Bank of the Americas which tracks its debit and credit cards. Spending jumped 23% in the third week of March from pre-pandemic levels, the bank said.

And even with the pace of layoffs still relatively high, hiring has started to pick up. In February, employers added 379,000 strong jobs across the country. Last month, it is believed they added even more: According to data firm FactSet, economists expect the March jobs report released on Friday to show the economy added a significant 614,000 jobs and that the unemployment rate fell from 6.2% to 6%. . Less than a year ago, the unemployment rate reached 14.8%.

Some economists are even more optimistic: Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at tax consultancy firm RSM, predicts 1 million more jobs for March.

Federal reserves officials have significantly revised up their forecast for the economy this year, forecasting 6.5% growth for 2021, from a December estimate of just 4.2%. It would be the fastest rate of expansion of any year since 1984.

Yet the economic impact of the pandemic persists. Data firm Womply reports that 63% of cinemas and other entertainment venues were closed last week, as were 39% of bars and 39% of hair salons and other beauty salons.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos