The CCC warns that the fracking ban must continue in order for the UK to meet net zero.





The Climate Change Commission (CCC) told the UK government that restrictions on terrestrial fracturing of shale gas should continue until scientists better understand the overall environmental impact.

The British government imposed a moratorium on frack kings in the UK in 2019. Scotland and Wales have set up a moratoria for hydraulic fracturing.

In a letter to Business and Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng (31 Marc) Wednesday, the CCC provided up-to-date advice on whether onshore oil production meets the UK’s carbon budget and long-term net zero targets. The last advice was given in 2016, and since then, fracking has been virtually banned, and the UK has changed its climate change laws.

The letter takes into account these changes and states that ministers may adopt CCC’s recommendations for the sixth carbon budget, which requires a transition to a’full-size’ net zero. It says that the three’tests’ for the gases presented in the previous advice briefing will be more important than ever, and the tests are to limit emissions from fracking. In other parts of the UK, self-cutting limits gas consumption and offsets production emissions. This latter recommendation is designed to prevent fossil fuel companies from relying too much on international offsets.

According to the letter, in order for the UK to meet its 2050 climate targets, the UK’s gas demand must be reduced by two-thirds by 2035. Even in the worst-case scenario, demand drops significantly. This will expand framing in the future and lead to financial risks.

However, the letter acknowledges that the UK is currently a net importer of fossil fuels, and that even in a net zero scenario, some fossil fuels must be imported. It says domestically cracked shale gas could be a better option than importing liquefied natural gas, especially if producers co-locate crushing sites with carbon capture technology or link them to hydrogen development.

However, in balance, it is recommended that an effective ban on shredding will remain for the foreseeable future. It explains concerns about the seismic activity of shredding and the sector’s potential impact on society and nature, and mentions that an in-depth and independent review of the total impact of shredding should be undertaken. The review should also assess whether CCS and hydrogen production are actually mature enough to co-locate or whether fossil fuel companies will use it as a form of jailbreak card.

The report also warns that reviews with positive results may not be enough to lift the ban on fracking because fracking is not too popular. BEIS’s 2020 Open Attitude Tracker found that only 10% of the public supported Fracking, while 41% actively opposed it.

In addition to fracking, the CCC is making more broad recommendations for the UK’s approach to oil and gas in the net zero transition. The letter suggests that BEIS’s goal of reducing emissions from UK offshore production by 50% by 2030 is not ambitious enough. It also warns that climate law may not be considered as necessary for a plan review.

These warnings come after the government announced a £16 billion contract to convert the North Sea. The deal turned out to be unpopular with green activists as it includes measures to continue expanding exploration and drilling.

Turning tide

In related news, members of the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) sent a letter to Kwarteng this week asking them to do more to grow the tidal power sector in the UK.

This letter is provided when the Commission conducts research on technological innovation and climate change. It summarizes the responses from 70 organizations that broadly agree that assistant technology could play a greater role in the UK’s net zero transition.

According to the letter, tidal range projects such as lagoon and artillery are stuck in the conceptual phase without sufficient funds to conduct the research necessary to obtain additional support to assess their long-term viability.

The letter urges BEIS to evaluate the challenges facing developers and to change their approach first, working with other departments. This will help the UK increase jobs and investments, the letter argues that the UK also has a “significant” potential for exporting assistive technologies and services as other countries embark on their net zero transition.

According to the letter, a project with an integrated capacity of 1 GW is already being developed in the UK. Those who provide evidence have agreed that this pipeline can be greatly extended with the right support.

“Tidal power offers numerous benefits and potential for the UK, which boasts over 7,500 miles of coastline and unmatched resources, so we can create a reliable power supply without changing sunlight or wind,” said Philip Dunne MP of EAC. Said.

“I appreciate the government’s concern about the initial tide flow and the potential upfront costs taxpayers will have to pay to support the tide range structure, but the benefits outweigh the costs. Support for tidal flats will lead to a sharp drop in the cost of similar generation, if not steeper than the fall experienced with offshore wind. Tidal range projects are relatively inexpensive to maintain once the initial cost is paid, providing a potentially inexpensive contribution to the UK’s renewable energy mix in the long run.”

The Swansea Bay Initiative, the UK’s first tide project, was approved by the now-disappeared Department of Energy and Climate Change in 2015. However, BEIS is not cost-competitive for nuclear or wind power, claiming that it will no longer financially support the project in 2018.

“In order for the UK to truly maximize this potential and establish itself as a global leader in tidal power generation, the sector must provide adequate and ongoing support, including ongoing funding for research and development and revenue support through contracts. Variance Allocation Round 4” said EMEC Managing Director Neil Kermode.

“This will give investors long-term confidence and will truly support the commercialization of this sector. We must act now. Otherwise, you will lose the first-mover advantage, as you did with wind energy in the 1980s. It is a crime to let it happen again.”

Sarah george

