UK Allows Backdoor Police Access To Facebook Service | Facebook





Ministers are considering forcing Facebook to implement a backdoor to allow security agencies and police to read the content of messages sent via messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram chat services.

Industry sources say it understands that the Home Office is threatening to use a special legal power called technical competency notices to force Facebook to develop a system to eavesdrop on messages.

Privacy watcher Open Rights Group said they were concerned that asking for backdoor access would mean monitoring and spying on all private messages under the assumption that we are all criminals.

Managing Director Jim Killock urged Boris Johnson to stick to his liberal instincts and to resist the frankly dangerous urges of the Interior Department and his colleagues to snoop on our personal messages, and to be honest with Orwellian.

Home Office claims that Facebook products can be exploited by pedophiles, and is using child safety concerns to put pressure on US companies, especially trying to upgrade the security of all services by extending end-to-end encryption. There is. Messenger app.

The Interior Ministry said it would not comment on whether it would attack Facebook for national security reasons, but a spokesman reiterated the government’s concerns.

End-to-end encryption poses an unacceptable risk to users’ safety and society. Blocking access to messaging content, they said, will severely undermine the technology company’s ability to handle the most serious illegal content on its own platform, including child abuse and terrorism.

Family secretary Priti Patel is expected to raise the issue later this month in a roundtable discussion hosted by the NSPCC, a child care charity. Last week, NSPCC revealed that 52% of online child sex offenses in England and Wales were committed through Facebook-owned apps, according to data collected by the police on 9,477 crimes from October 2019 to September 2020.

Disclosure of technical competence in the 2016 Investigatory Powers Act, which aims to normalize government powers of snooping and hacking after Edward Snowdon disclosed the scale of covert mass surveillance operated by UK intelligence agencies. Has been introduced.

Each individual feature notification is confidential as well as the total number. They require phone and internet companies to be able to establish backdoor access to their systems so that they can quickly respond to legitimate surveillance requests. I don’t think Facebook has been a target until now.

Ministers said later this year that Ofcom would introduce an online safety bill that would empower companies to fine up to 10% of global sales if they fail to comply with new guidelines to remove illegal content such as child sexual abuse or terrorist material and media. I’m getting ready. It promotes suicide.

However, the bill will take time to get through Congress, and it’s unclear how far the rules will apply for messaging apps. At a press briefing last month, cultural secretary Oliver Dowden complained about Facebook’s crypto plans and added: We keep all the options on the table.

Facebook said end-to-end encryption is already a leading security technology that many services use to protect their personal information from being hacked and stolen. As a long-term project, we outlined plans to deploy this technology to messaging apps.

