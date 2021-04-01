No more closures: Britain will treat Covid like a seasonal flu, says Chris Whitty.





If the UK breaks out of restrictions in June, the lockdown will be a thing of the past, Professor Chris Whitty said, as suggested Britain would treat the coronavirus like a flu in the future.

The UK’s Chief Medical Officer said the UK should learn to live with the virus, pointing out that if these numbers don’t come to the headlines, up to 25,000 people could die in the year of the flu.

“As we manage the flu, it is clear at some point that we need to manage it. There is a seasonal and very dangerous disease that kills thousands of people here, and society has chosen a special way to deal with it,” he said.

Speaking in the Royal Society of Medicine webinar, the government said that while the government should only “pull the alarm code” if a dangerous new variant suddenly starts to spread, it is not “realistic” to think that Covid variants can be blocked. This country.

While the government’s ambitions are to bring Corona 19 deaths down to the lowest possible level, Whity warned that society would not tolerate full restrictions aimed at preventing a similar number of deaths from seasonal flu.

“We actually have to find a balance that keeps it low and minimizes deaths as much as possible. However, medical measures such as vaccines and, of course, drugs can minimize mortality in a way that the population can tolerate. It does not maximize its economic and social impact on fellow citizens.”

Boris Johnson has repeatedly said that his roadmap to leaving the lockdown will provide a “careful but irreversible” path to “regaining our freedom”.

The rapid launch of the UK’s largest vaccination program is beginning to pay off in reducing infections, hospitalizations and deaths from the coronavirus.

The UK’s daily Covid cases have plummeted from 81,570 records on December 29th to 4,479 in the last 24 hours.

Deaths and hospitalizations have also declined dramatically, and the number of patients currently hospitalized with Covid is only 10% of the peak level of the second wave.

Today, for the 18th consecutive day when the UK recorded coronavirus-related deaths in double digits, a sharp decline from January 19, when 1,362 Covid deaths were reported per day.

