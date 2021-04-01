Pesticide use in the United States decreases but harms pollinators more





U.S. farmers use smaller amounts of better-targeted pesticides, but these harmed pollinators, aquatic insects and some plants well over decades ago, according to a new study.

Toxicity levels have more than doubled since 2005 for important species including honey bees, mayflies and buttercup flowers, as the country has switched to a new generation of pesticides. But the levels of dangerous chemicals in birds and mammals have plummeted at the same time, according to an article in the journal Science on Thursday.

The bottom line is that these pesticides, once thought to be relatively benign and so ephemeral that they wouldn’t damage ecosystems, are nothing else, said Dr Lynn Goldman, former deputy administrator of the U.S. Protection Agency. environment for toxic substances that were not included in it. of the study and is now Dean of the George Washington University School of Public Health

German scientists examined 381 pesticides used in the United States between 1992 and 2016, combining data from the EPA that calculates the effects of toxic doses to eight types of animals and plants with data from the US Geological Survey on the amount of chemicals used each year for dozens of agricultural products. harvests. Scientists have calculated a new measure they call the total applied toxicity for the eight groups of species and trends over time.

Very often, politicians, the media, scientists only talk about amounts. They are still arguing OK, the amount of pesticides we use is reduced so things are getting better and that’s not necessarily true, ”said lead author Ralf Schulz, professor of environmental science at the ‘University of Kolenz-Landau. This is sometimes true, but it is not. always,”

The industry continues to develop new pesticides and very often these new compounds are more toxic, Schulz said. They include neonicotinoids, which have been linked to one of the many causes of declining honey bee numbers.

The new pesticides are aimed more at animals without a backbone to spare birds and mammals, but that means insects such as pollinators are poisoned, Schulz said.

The same goes for some land plants and for aquatic invertebrates, including dragonflies and mayflies, that birds and mammals eat, he said, adding that future studies should look at the damage in up the food chain.

Chris Novak, president of the pesticide industry group CropLife America, said in an email that it is critical to note that the study found that large reductions in acute toxicity were achieved in humans and mammals over the course of of the last decades.

Novak noted that pesticides are studied extensively and that only one in 10,000 finds makes the 11-year journey from the lab to the market.

It’s no surprise that new generations of pesticides are generally more harmful to insects, which are in massive decline for many reasons, said University of Connecticut entomologist David Wagner, who was not part of study. But Wagner said this latest research doesn’t provide the data needed to show pesticides are the main driver of insect decline.

