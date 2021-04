Britain’s best secret and secluded beach

Harlyn Bay, North Cornwall

Atlantic Rollers hiss to the beaches of North Cornwall, and Newquays Fistral Beach is where you can go for pro surfing, but Harlyn Bay has some very admirable waves along with gentle waves for beginners. Protected by Trevose Head, it is a great place to enjoy water sports. When class resumes, try Harlyn Surf School (harlynsurfschool.co.uk).

The Padstow Harbor hotel in nearby Padstow has a double room serving breakfast from 183 (01841 532486, read full review).

Coclawburn Beach, Northumberland

Northumberland has some of Britain’s most vibrant beaches, including Cocklawburn near Berwick-upon-Tweed, with views along the coast to Lindisfarne and Bamburgh. Great for sandcastle builders, clamshell seekers, and fossil hunters, find the remains of marine life found in 340 million-year-old tropical waters.

Pot-a-Doodle Do Wigwam Village offers tepis, yurts and cozy pods near the beach. At 66 overnight for two (020 8434 7444; pitchup.com).

Whitby, North Yorkshire

Overlooking the rugged ruins of Whitby Abbey, this expansive sandy beach is where Bram Stokers Dracula jumped to the beach in the form of a giant black dog. There is also a lighthouse that adds to the atmosphere when the North Sea is raging. But in summer, the village beach is a playful place with donkey rides and colored beach huts. It stretches for miles to the peaceful Sandsend, kids play in a little beck on the sand, and ducks swim across the green of the village.

Whitby’s La Rosa hotel doubled from 128 at night with breakfast (01947 606981; read full review).

bone

