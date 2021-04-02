UK reports 25 new cases of blood clots related to AstraZeneca vaccine





The UK has received 30 reports of rare blood clotting events related to the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in recent weeks, and precautions have been taken in many European countries.

On Thursday evening, the Pharmaceuticals and Health Care Products Regulatory Agency released information on 25 new cases of 5 severe and very rare blood clotting events reported earlier this month.

MHRA also revealed that they did not see the same reaction in individuals vaccinated with the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine.

There is growing concern about the link between AstraZeneca jab and a very unusual and rare type of blood clotting event. The news that the number is increasing in the UK will raise doubts about the view that this is purely a phenomenon seen in mainland Europe.

Due to reports of similar incidents, France, Sweden, Finland, Canada and most recently Germany have advised young people to avoid injections to young people who are much more likely to be affected by the disease. In Norway and Denmark, the vaccine has yet to be stopped.

The main condition that causes alarm is cerebral sinus thrombosis (CVST), in which blood clots in veins exiting the brain, forming potentially fatal complications.

In case of concern, this has been combined with the problem of thrombocytopenia, where patients have abnormally low levels of platelets, causing heavy bleeding.

In Norway, health authorities have reported at least six of the 120,000 jab beneficiaries, of which four have died. In Germany, 31 cases were reported after 2.7 million vaccinations, including 29 women aged 20 to 63 and 2 men aged 36 to 57. Nine of them died.

By March 24, MHRA had received 22 reports of CVST out of a total 18.1m dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and 8 reports of other thrombosis events related to low platelets. This is roughly equivalent to 1 for every 600,000 recipients.

In the UK, there were 17 more CVST reports this week compared to last week.

British officials say there is insufficient evidence to change the current vaccination policy. And even if a causal relationship has been established, some experts based in the UK say it makes sense to continue vaccinations, as incidents of blood clots are extremely rare.

Johannes Oldenburg, professor of transfusion medicine at Bonn University, said he believed AstraZeneca injections caused symptoms, but agreed with the British decision.

“If you can choose to get vaccinated immediately with AstraZeneca or wait for 4 weeks for Moderna, you will opt for the AstraZeneca vaccine. Because the four-week protection period is much greater than this risk,” he said.

Oxford University and AstraZeneca said in their trials that the vaccine is safe and effective and continues to monitor side effects as injections are released.

“The benefits of the Covid-19 vaccine AstraZeneca in preventing Covid-19 infection and its complications continue to outweigh all risks, and the public should continue to get the vaccine when invited,” said MHRA Chief Executive Dr. June Raine. “I repeated. .

