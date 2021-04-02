Court Authorizes Service of John Doe’s Subpoena to Identify US Taxpayers Who Used Cryptocurrency | Takeover bid





A federal court in the District of Massachusetts today issued an order authorizing the IRS to serve a summons against John Doe on Circle Internet Financial Inc., or its predecessors, subsidiaries, divisions and affiliates, including Poloniex LLC (collectively Circle), seeking information on American taxpayers who made at least the equivalent of $ 20,000 in cryptocurrency transactions during the years 2016 to 2020. The IRS searches for records of Americans who have done business with or through Circle, a digital currency exchanger headquartered in Boston.

Those who transact with cryptocurrency must meet their tax obligations like any other taxpayer, said Acting Deputy Attorney General David A. Hubbert of the Department of Justice’s Taxation Division. The Department of Justice will continue to work with the IRS to ensure that cryptocurrency owners pay their fair share of taxes.

Tools such as the John Doe subpoena authorized today send a clear message to U.S. taxpayers that the IRS is working to ensure they are fully compliant in their use of virtual currency, the commissioner of the ‘IRS Chuck Rettig. John Doe’s summons is a step in allowing the IRS to uncover those who fail to properly report their virtual currency transactions. We will enforce the law where we find systemic non-compliance or fraud.

Cryptocurrency, as it is generally defined, is a digital representation of value. Since cryptocurrency transactions can be difficult to trace and have an inherently pseudo-anonymous appearance, taxpayers can use them to hide taxable income from the IRS. In the court order, US Judge Richard G. Stearns concluded that there is a reasonable basis to believe that cryptocurrency users may not comply with federal tax laws.

The court order grants the IRS permission to serve what’s known as a John Doe summons on Circle. The US petition does not allege that Circle has committed any wrongdoing in connection with its digital currency trading business. Rather, according to the court order, the subpoena seeks information relating to the IRS investigation of a verifiable group or class of persons that the IRS has reasonable grounds to believe may not have been. comply with any provision of any internal tax law.[.] According to the copy of the summons filed with the petition, the IRS is asking Circle to produce records identifying the U.S. taxpayers described above, as well as other documents relating to their cryptocurrency transactions.

The IRS issued guidance regarding the tax treatment of virtual currencies in IRS Notice 2014-21, which states that virtual currencies that can be converted into traditional currency are property for tax purposes. The guidelines explain that the receipt of virtual currency as payment for goods or services is treated as income and that a taxpayer may have a gain or loss on the sale or exchange of virtual currency, based on the cost of purchasing virtual currency by taxpayers (which is the taxpayer’s tax base).

