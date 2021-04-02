UK puts an additional 250m of 11 hours to stay on EU research plan | Science





The government intervened in 11 hours with an additional 250 million funding to help pay for the British Association with Horizon Europe, a European Union funding program for research and innovation.

The university welcomed this move as an important confirmation of the government’s belief in research that could avoid an immediate threat to British science.

A statement from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, announcing additional funding, said: This investment will put research and development at the heart of plans to build better buildings from the epidemic. Strengthens the government’s commitment.

It will enable outstanding scientists, researchers and companies in the UK to access and benefit from Horizon Europe, the world’s largest joint research program, amounting to approximately 95 billion (80 billion) over the next decade, while supporting important and pioneering research. .

The UK continued to participate in Horizon Europe as part of a trade agreement with the EU, but university leaders were concerned that the government would not bear the cost of participation and would instead fund the existing research budget. Participation fees were previously part of the UK EU dues.

University leaders warned that such a move would equate to an effective cut in excess of 1 billion, equivalent to cutting more than 18,000 full-time academic research positions and undermining the UK’s attractiveness as a destination for talented researchers and private and foreign investment. .

Professor Julia Buckingham, president of Universities UK, a university leader welcoming further funding, said: The UK government has avoided threats to UK science and research by allocating additional funding to support the British Association for Horizon Europe. I am very happy about that. Promise to increase R&D investment to 2.4% of GDP by 2027.

Given the current pressure on public finance, this is an important confirmation of the government’s belief in research, recognizing a pivotal role in the UK’s present and future prosperity, and the efforts of UK universities to tackle some of the most pressing global problems. Guaranteed to stay at the forefront. challenge.

Dr. Tim Bradshaw, CEO of the Russell Group of University, said: Providing additional funding to Horizon Europe to protect its core R&D budget is a good move from the government and highlights its determination to make the UK a global science powerhouse. Do it.

Scientists and researchers have played an important role in the emergency response to Covid-19, and this continued investment in UK science is helping us provide the nation’s high value-added jobs and shared ambitions for a greener and healthier economy. As you try, you will pay dividends.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos