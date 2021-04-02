International
FCA US announces first quarter 2021 US sales
AUBURN HILLS, Michigan, April 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / –
First Quarter Retail Sales Increase 25% Jeep Wrangler Records Best First Quarter Retail Sales in History Ram brand reports best month of retail sales in March Total Alfa first quarter sales Romeo increases 25% Total Chrysler brand sales in the first quarter increase 32% Dodge Muscle Cars retail sales up 29% year over year Dodge Durango retail sales up 61%
FCA US LLC announced a 5 percent increase in total sales in the United States in the first quarter thanks to strong retail demand. For the quarter, sales in the United States were 469,651 vehicles, compared to 446,768 for the same period a year earlier. Retail sales increased 25% from the first quarter of 2020, up 24% from the first quarter of 2020.The fleet accounted for 19% of total sales for the quarter.
“Despite what started out as a good start last year, before COVID shocked us all, this quarter has been a very strong rebound for retail sales year after year,” said Jeff Kommor, US Director Sales. “Consumer demand for our brands and products has been extremely strong throughout the quarter.”
The Jeep brand saw its iconic Wrangler record the best retail sales in the first quarter of its history, following the all-time bestsellers in the fourth quarter of 2020, with total Wrangler sales increasing 25% to 49,646 vehicles. After its best sales in the fourth quarter of 2020, Gladiator recorded its best first quarter with total sales of 18,822 vehicles, an increase of 23% over the same period last year. Gladiator also had its best month of retail and total sales in March since launch. It’s an exciting time for the Jeep brand, with the new 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 and the all-new 2021 Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid arriving. soon in dealerships. In the second quarter, the Grand Cherokee L will debut in dealer showrooms. Customers can also expect the all-new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer 2022 to enter the large SUV segment as a premium brand extension.
Ram posted its best retail sales in the first quarter of its history and in March the Ram brand also posted its best monthly retail sales. Overall, Ram’s retail sales increased 28% in the quarter due to strong consumer demand for the trucks.
For the first quarter, the Alfa Romeo brand recorded a 25% gain in total sales compared to the same period last year, with sales of the Stelvio SUV increasing by 34% and the Giulia sedan by 17%. These results follow on from 2020, during which the Alfa Romeo brand increased both its volume and market share.
In the first quarter, total Chrysler brand sales rose 32 percent to 39,737 vehicles, led by Chrysler Pacifica America’s top-performing van. Pacifica’s retail sales in the first quarter were up 57% from the first quarter of 2020.
After a strong 2020 year, Dodge Challenger and Charger continue the trend in the first quarter, with retail muscle car sales up 29% year-over-year. The new 2021 Dodge Durango, the ultimate ‘no compromise’ SUV, continues to raise the bar, adding to the brand’s success both on the road and in the showroom, registering a 61% increase in first-line retail sales. trimester. The reasons for Dodge vehicles are the overall exterior styling, “fun to drive” and overall power and acceleration, and Kelley Blue Book recognizes the American performance brand by naming Dodge the best car styling brand in the 2021 Brand Image Awards for the third year in a row.
FCA US LLC Q1 2021 Sales Summary
Sales Q1
Flight%
CYTD Sales
Flight%
Model
Curr Yr
Pr an
Change
Curr Yr
Pr an
Change
Compass
19,959
29 820
-33%
19,959
29 820
-33%
Patriot
0
1
-100%
0
1
-100%
Cowboy
49 646
39,668
25%
49 646
39,668
25%
Gladiator
18 822
15 259
23%
18 822
15 259
23%
Cherokee
37 923
33,675
13%
37 923
33,675
13%
Grand Cherokee
55,198
50,083
ten%
55,198
50,083
ten%
Renegade
15,997
14 164
13%
15,997
14 164
13%
JEEP BRAND
197,545
182,670
8%
197,545
182,670
8%
Aries P / U
148 836
128,805
16%
148 836
128,805
16%
ProMaster Van
10 880
9,585
14%
10 880
9,585
14%
ProMaster City
3,204
2,096
53%
3,204
2,096
53%
RAM BRAND
162,920
140 486
16%
162,920
140 486
16%
200
1
3
-67%
1
3
-67%
300
5,394
5,596
-4%
5,394
5,596
-4%
City Country
0
0
0
0
Pacifica
34 342
24,525
40%
34 342
24,525
40%
BRAND CHRYSLER
39,737
30 124
32%
39,737
30 124
32%
Stinger
1
3
-67%
1
3
-67%
Charger
19,740
18 628
6%
19,740
18 628
6%
Challenger
15,096
12 138
24%
15,096
12 138
24%
Viper
2
0
2
0
Journey
6,880
15 152
-55%
6,880
15 152
-55%
Caravan
1,709
24 931
-93%
1,709
24 931
-93%
Durango
20,560
17,805
15%
20,560
17,805
15%
DODGE BRAND
63 988
88 657
-28%
63 988
88 657
-28%
500
4
327
-99%
4
327
-99%
500 L
69
130
-47%
69
130
-47%
500X
265
283
-6%
265
283
-6%
Spider
477
388
23%
477
388
23%
FIAT BRAND
815
1,128
-28%
815
1,128
-28%
Giulia
2,065
1,759
17%
2,065
1,759
17%
Alpha 4C
24
31
-23%
24
31
-23%
Stelvio
2,557
1,913
34%
2,557
1,913
34%
ALFA ROMEO
4,646
3,703
25%
4,646
3,703
25%
FCA US LLC
469 651
446 768
5%
469 651
446 768
5%
FCA US LLC FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US builds on the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (FIAT), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs including Giovanni Agnelli . FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU / MTA: FCA). For FCA US LLC’s monthly sales determination methodology, click here.
These statements are based on current expectations and projections regarding future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances which may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these statements due to various factors, including: volatility and deterioration in financial and capital markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in trading conditions. , weather conditions, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulations, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, including the most are beyond our control.
For more information, please visit the Stellantis media site for North America at https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com.
SOURCE FCA US LLC
