FCA US announces first quarter 2021 US sales





AUBURN HILLS, Michigan, April 1, 2021

First Quarter Retail Sales Increase 25% Jeep Wrangler Records Best First Quarter Retail Sales in History Ram brand reports best month of retail sales in March Total Alfa first quarter sales Romeo increases 25% Total Chrysler brand sales in the first quarter increase 32% Dodge Muscle Cars retail sales up 29% year over year Dodge Durango retail sales up 61%

FCA US LLC announced a 5 percent increase in total sales in the United States in the first quarter thanks to strong retail demand. For the quarter, sales in the United States were 469,651 vehicles, compared to 446,768 for the same period a year earlier. Retail sales increased 25% from the first quarter of 2020, up 24% from the first quarter of 2020.The fleet accounted for 19% of total sales for the quarter.

“Despite what started out as a good start last year, before COVID shocked us all, this quarter has been a very strong rebound for retail sales year after year,” said Jeff Kommor, US Director Sales. “Consumer demand for our brands and products has been extremely strong throughout the quarter.”

The Jeep brand saw its iconic Wrangler record the best retail sales in the first quarter of its history, following the all-time bestsellers in the fourth quarter of 2020, with total Wrangler sales increasing 25% to 49,646 vehicles. After its best sales in the fourth quarter of 2020, Gladiator recorded its best first quarter with total sales of 18,822 vehicles, an increase of 23% over the same period last year. Gladiator also had its best month of retail and total sales in March since launch. It’s an exciting time for the Jeep brand, with the new 2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 and the all-new 2021 Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid arriving. soon in dealerships. In the second quarter, the Grand Cherokee L will debut in dealer showrooms. Customers can also expect the all-new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer 2022 to enter the large SUV segment as a premium brand extension.

Ram posted its best retail sales in the first quarter of its history and in March the Ram brand also posted its best monthly retail sales. Overall, Ram’s retail sales increased 28% in the quarter due to strong consumer demand for the trucks.

For the first quarter, the Alfa Romeo brand recorded a 25% gain in total sales compared to the same period last year, with sales of the Stelvio SUV increasing by 34% and the Giulia sedan by 17%. These results follow on from 2020, during which the Alfa Romeo brand increased both its volume and market share.

In the first quarter, total Chrysler brand sales rose 32 percent to 39,737 vehicles, led by Chrysler Pacifica America’s top-performing van. Pacifica’s retail sales in the first quarter were up 57% from the first quarter of 2020.

After a strong 2020 year, Dodge Challenger and Charger continue the trend in the first quarter, with retail muscle car sales up 29% year-over-year. The new 2021 Dodge Durango, the ultimate ‘no compromise’ SUV, continues to raise the bar, adding to the brand’s success both on the road and in the showroom, registering a 61% increase in first-line retail sales. trimester. The reasons for Dodge vehicles are the overall exterior styling, “fun to drive” and overall power and acceleration, and Kelley Blue Book recognizes the American performance brand by naming Dodge the best car styling brand in the 2021 Brand Image Awards for the third year in a row.

FCA US LLC Q1 2021 Sales Summary

Sales Q1

Flight%

CYTD Sales

Flight%

Model

Curr Yr

Pr an

Change

Curr Yr

Pr an

Change

Compass

19,959

29 820

-33%

19,959

29 820

-33%

Patriot

0

1

-100%

0

1

-100%

Cowboy

49 646

39,668

25%

49 646

39,668

25%

Gladiator

18 822

15 259

23%

18 822

15 259

23%

Cherokee

37 923

33,675

13%

37 923

33,675

13%

Grand Cherokee

55,198

50,083

ten%

55,198

50,083

ten%

Renegade

15,997

14 164

13%

15,997

14 164

13%

JEEP BRAND

197,545

182,670

8%

197,545

182,670

8%

Aries P / U

148 836

128,805

16%

148 836

128,805

16%

ProMaster Van

10 880

9,585

14%

10 880

9,585

14%

ProMaster City

3,204

2,096

53%

3,204

2,096

53%

RAM BRAND

162,920

140 486

16%

162,920

140 486

16%

200

1

3

-67%

1

3

-67%

300

5,394

5,596

-4%

5,394

5,596

-4%

City Country

0

0

0

0

Pacifica

34 342

24,525

40%

34 342

24,525

40%

BRAND CHRYSLER

39,737

30 124

32%

39,737

30 124

32%

Stinger

1

3

-67%

1

3

-67%

Charger

19,740

18 628

6%

19,740

18 628

6%

Challenger

15,096

12 138

24%

15,096

12 138

24%

Viper

2

0

2

0

Journey

6,880

15 152

-55%

6,880

15 152

-55%

Caravan

1,709

24 931

-93%

1,709

24 931

-93%

Durango

20,560

17,805

15%

20,560

17,805

15%

DODGE BRAND

63 988

88 657

-28%

63 988

88 657

-28%

500

4

327

-99%

4

327

-99%

500 L

69

130

-47%

69

130

-47%

500X

265

283

-6%

265

283

-6%

Spider

477

388

23%

477

388

23%

FIAT BRAND

815

1,128

-28%

815

1,128

-28%

Giulia

2,065

1,759

17%

2,065

1,759

17%

Alpha 4C

24

31

-23%

24

31

-23%

Stelvio

2,557

1,913

34%

2,557

1,913

34%

ALFA ROMEO

4,646

3,703

25%

4,646

3,703

25%

FCA US LLC

469 651

446 768

5%

469 651

446 768

5%

FCA US LLC FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US builds on the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (FIAT), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs including Giovanni Agnelli . FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU / MTA: FCA). For FCA US LLC’s monthly sales determination methodology, click here.

These statements are based on current expectations and projections regarding future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances which may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these statements due to various factors, including: volatility and deterioration in financial and capital markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in trading conditions. , weather conditions, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulations, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, including the most are beyond our control.

For more information, please visit the Stellantis media site for North America at https://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com.

SOURCE FCA US LLC

