Dr. Jenny Harries officially launches the UK Department of Health and Security





Dr. Jenny Harries celebrated her first day as Chief Executive Officer of the new UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) by visiting the Colindale laboratory in north London with Health and Social Services Secretary Matt Hancock.

Celebrating the official establishment of the UKHSA, this visit focused on the work to help the UK understand and respond to the new virus strain that causes COVID-19, and distributes its extensive expertise to combat infections as well as vaccine programs. For continuous monitoring and surveillance.

Dr. Harris and the Minister of Health and Social Affairs spoke with the team involved in developing the original test for COVID-19, which started working as soon as the report first came out in China.

They visited scientists working on important elements of the pandemic response, including vaccines and serological studies, to better understand how many people have antibodies to the coronavirus.

They also spoke with a team of national sequencing services where whole-genome sequencing for COVID-19 takes place to discover new strains.

Dr. Harries emphasized his ambition to raise public awareness of the vast amount of work needed to protect people’s health through this visit.

Dr. Jenny Harries, CEO of UKHSA, said:

This is an important moment when the work of the UK Health Security Agency begins with a specific focus on infectious diseases and public health threats. We’ve learned a lot from our COVID-19 response, which is a great opportunity to apply these lessons in the future, with the scale and capacity needed to save lives and protect the public.

Health care should be noisy and stand out, so people should be aware of how much is going on to protect their communities.

Despite the success of the vaccine program so far, there is something to be done right now as we continue the fight against COVID-19, and we have taken provisional steps on our roadmap to return to normal. UKHSA works with local, national and global partners to combat this virus while making sure it is ready to address future health issues.

The new agency will work to protect the country from future health threats and to enable the country to respond quickly and on a large scale to the pandemic.

Colindale’s laboratory, operating during the pandemic, under the leadership of UK public health, will be relocated to the new UKHSA.

Minister of Health and Social Affairs Matt Hancock said:

This is an important day to launch the UK Department of Health and Security so we can protect the public and prepare for the next pandemic. The team working at UKHSA, professionally led by Dr. Jenny Harries, is focused on the current and future health threats our country faces on a daily basis, so we will always be prepared for anything on the horizon.

The main focus of the UKHSA’s early stages of operation is the ongoing fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

It combines the nation’s state-of-the-art health security science capabilities, data analysis and genomic surveillance with large-scale testing and contact tracking capabilities, combining key elements of Public Health England with NHS testing and tracking, including a joint biosecurity center.

Formally established in April 2021, UKHSA will be chaired by Ian Peters, now Chairman of the Barts Health NHS Trust and former CEO of British Gas, Managing Director of NatWest Small Business Services, and Chairman of several data-driven growth technology companies.

