British government report criticizes’historical denial’ of racial issuesExBulletin





A British government report on racism was commissioned last summer when it saw a major black life protest.





The British government report on racial discrimination in the aftermath of last year’s black life substance protests in London has sparked sharp criticism from advocates of racial equality. Racial equality advocates have called it “extremely cynical” and “a real historical denial of the scale of racial inequality in Britain.” ”

On Wednesday, when the report was released, Samuel Casumu, the government’s top adviser to focus on race, told his colleagues that he would withdraw. 10 Downing Street claimed that the timing was a coincidence.

The Race and Ethnic Disparities Commission has been criticized after tens of thousands of people have protested across the UK since George Floyd’s murder last summer. In the report, the committee admitted that racism still remains a “real force” in the country.

However, it is said that the British system is no longer “deliberately manipulated against minorities” and too often “racism is a comprehensive explanation of the opportunities for a poor life.” The report said the evidence showed that geography, family influence, socio-economic background, culture and religion had a greater impact.

The committee said that the term “institutional racism” should only be applied when deeply established racism can be demonstrated, and that minorities should not “absorb the deadly stories that are permanently stacked about them.

The committee was led by Tony Sewell, a former teacher from the controversial London Brixton area, who referred to the protests last year as a “lower middle class revolt.”

The committee wrote, “For some groups, they were reluctant to admit that the historical experience of racial discrimination is still plaguing the present and that Britain has become more open and fair.”

It also suggested that the slave trade is not completely negative. “There’s a new story about the Caribbean experience of how the Africans were culturally transformed into converted African/British people, as well as the benefits and pains of the slave era.”

The report’s findings infuriated many activists who criticized the commission to supply gas to British minorities. They cited the government’s own statistics that blacks in Britain and Wales are nine times more likely to be arrested and searched by police than whites.

They also pointed out that the black and South Asian communities were most affected by COVID-19. Researchers are in part due in part to the fact that more minorities work as front-line workers and, in some cases, live in more crowded multi-family homes where the virus is prone to spread.

Former Equal Human Rights Commissioner Simon Woolley said the report did not provide an answer to why so many ethnic minorities are experiencing inequality in education, health, housing and employment.

Woolley wrote in The Guardian newspaper that “publishing this book at any time in the past 20 years would have been considered whitewash.” “It’s almost a criminal negligence to do so after months of pain and awareness-raising last year.”

Rehana Azam, Secretary of State for the GMB union, said this feels like “an incredibly cynical report” and “totally irresponsible and immoral.”

