US projects of up to 184,000 migrant children could arrive this year





HIDALGO, Texas (NewsNation Now) US border officials estimate as many as 184,000 unaccompanied migrant children could arrive at the US-Mexico border this year, according to internal government data reviewed by Reuters.

The estimate highlights a growing challenge for President Joe Biden as his administration struggles to house a growing number of children, mostly from Central America, arriving at the border without a parent or legal guardian.

An internal U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) document projects that 159,000 to 184,000 unaccompanied children could arrive at the southwest border in fiscal year 2021, which began on October 1, 2020.

If the estimate is correct, it would be higher than any other year recorded since 2010, when CBP began to fully track apprehensions of unaccompanied children, the classification given to youth who may have arrived alone, with smugglers or relatives other than their parents.

The next highest annual total occurred during a peak in 2019 under former President Donald Trump. During this fiscal year, around 76,000 unaccompanied children were taken into custody at the border.

CBP estimates that about 15,000 unaccompanied children arrived at the US-Mexico border in March. The figure is based on data up to March 19, and official statistics are not expected to be available until early April.

If the estimate is correct, the 15,000 arrivals will be the highest monthly total since 2010. The previous record dates back to May 2019, when 11,500 unaccompanied children were taken into police custody. CBP estimates that four times as many unaccompanied children could be held in government-run shelters by September.

Recently emerged surveillance video shows a smuggler dropping two young children over the US-Mexico border wall and abandoning them.

Border patrol say the smuggler then returned to the Mexican side of the border, joined another smuggler and fled.

Officers took the girls who had not been injured to a local hospital for examination. They were then taken to a temporary detention facility

The shelter system, overseen by the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), had just over 12,000 children in detention as of March 29. That figure could rise to 53,000 by September, forcing the HHS to add tens of thousands of additional homes. beds, according to internal estimate.

The HHS Refugee Office struggled to cope with the arrival of hundreds of children every day, leaving children trapped in crowded border crossings and processing centers for days.

However, the new CBP estimates come with a few caveats:

Estimates exclude Mexican children, most of whom can be quickly returned to Mexico under a bilateral deal. The projections also assume that the Biden administration will not change its policy on unaccompanied minors because of new policies could lead to different estimates.

CBP and the HHS Refugee Office did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Video: Over 4,000 migrants, mostly unaccompanied children, crammed into Texas facility

The Biden administration allowed reporters to visit the migrant detention center in Donna, Texas, for the first time on Tuesday, with permission to take photos and videos. The access came after months of pressure from news agencies to be allowed access. CBP said the pandemic has placed limits on the number of journalists who can participate.

The administration did not allow reporters to view a holding area under an international bridge in Mission, Texas, and avoided travel with border patrol officers. HHS did not allow reporters to go to any of the southwest emergency sites to take CBP children.

By comparison, in 2018, the Trump administration allowed reporters to visit its main detention center in McAllen, Texas, but did not allow reporters to take photos or videos. He provided his own images instead. In the Obama administration, an AP photographer visited an Arizona children’s facility in 2014 and distributed these images as part of a swimming pool.

