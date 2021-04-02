COVID-19: More than 70 MPs are warning against COVID passports. Political news





More than 70 members of the House of Representatives, including more than 40 Conservatives, set up a large interparty campaign against the use of vaccination passports within the UK to warn Boris Johnson.

The Prime Minister said there will be “definitely” the role of a vaccine passport for Britons heading abroad. Ministers reported that they are discussing new traffic light plans to prioritize travel to countries with high vaccination rates.

However, the government is considering the possibility of domestic use of COVID certification to aid in the resumption of some economic sectors after closure and to reduce the need for social distancing.

Johnson suggested that someone’s vaccination status, possible immunity after recovery from the coronavirus, or a negative test could be part of such an offer.

He even touted the idea that private landlords could decide whether to enforce the use of COVID certification in their pubs, and this idea is referred to as the “Thesis for a Bar” plan.

The Daily Telegraph reports that the COVID passport will be tested within weeks at demonstration events such as the FA Cup Final, World Snooker Championship, and UK Awards, attendees asking for coronavirus testing both post-war and later.

A government spokesman added, “No decision has been made,” he added. “It may be a tool we see as part of the pilot, but nothing more.”

We understood that a handful of football matches are included in the list of pilot events for the return of the crowd, and the COVID passport test may not be used in all matches.

Meanwhile, The Sun and The Times say that once overseas holidays are allowed again, overseas destinations are classified as green, amber and red countries according to their COVID rate.

Reports say that Brits traveling to countries on the green list do not need to be quarantined upon return.

Currently, countries such as Israel, the United States, Seychelles, UAE, Malta and Bahrain have the highest vaccination rates in the world.

Growing concerns from Westminster about the availability of COVID certification have led a group of inter-party politicians to sign a pledge against the move.

Their Action-A week after Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer suggested that “British Instinct” would oppose the introduction of a vaccine passport for places like pubs, Johnson rolled out a COVID certification scheme to the House of Representatives.

Those who signed the pledge include Tory COVID rebels such as Mark Harper and Steve Baker, who run the COVID Recovery Group (CRG) of Conservatives, former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith, and former cabinet ministers Esther McVey, Andrew Mitchell and Sir. John Redwood.

Another Conservative party signer, Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Toryback Ventures Committee, said: “COVID identification is divisive and discriminatory.

“By protecting vulnerable people with high levels of vaccination and reducing the likelihood of transmission, we should aim to return to normal life without permanent restrictions.”

The pledge was signed by 20 powerful Labor Party lawmakers, including former Shadow Family Secretary Diane Abbott and former Shadow Prime Minister John McDonnell.

Labor fellow Baron Shami Chakrabarti and former labor leader Jeremy Corbyn, now an independent lawmaker, also participated in the campaign.

Baroness Chakrabarti, who ran the civil liberties and human rights group Liberty, said, “International travel is a luxury thing, but getting involved in the community is a fundamental right.”

“So the internal COVID passport is a step too authoritarian.”

Almost all Liberal Democrats have signed the pledge, and party leader Sir Ed David this week marked the use of COVID passports within the UK as “free” and “incompetent.”

“If we start to properly control this virus, we need to regain our freedom. A vaccine passport (essentially a COVID ID card) takes us in the other direction.

A number of Labor and Lib Dem colleagues have also participated in cross-party campaigns, as well as organizations such as Freedom, Big Brother Watch, and the Joint Council for Immigrant Welfare.

Sam Grant, director of policy and campaigns at Liberty, said all COVID passport systems are at risk of creating a “two-tier society” and can solidify “equality and division”.

Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch, warned that the UK is “in danger of becoming a checkpoint society where anyone, from police officers to bosses, can require anyone to view our papers.”

And Minnie Rahman, campaign director at JCWI, added that “the immigrant community faces significant barriers to accessing the vaccine.” .

The campaign’s pledge states, “We oppose the divisive and discriminatory use of COVID status certification to deny an individual’s access to general services, businesses or jobs.”

