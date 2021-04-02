Fauci says US may not even need AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine: report





AstraZeneca PLC’s COVID-19 vaccine, which has been plagued by problems with its deployment, may not even be needed in the United States, Dr Anthony Fauci said Thursday.

In an interview with Reuters, Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Joe Bidens, senior medical adviser, said that even though AstraZenecas AZN, -0.38% of the vaccine gets approval US regulations, the country may have enough doses of the vaccine. already secure to support the entire US population, including any boosters.

Asked by Reuters if he thinks the United States will use the AstraZenecas vaccine, Fauci said: It’s still pending. My general feeling is that given the contractual relationships we have with a number of companies, we have enough vaccines to meet all of our needs without resorting to AstraZeneca.

The United States has already approved coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer Inc. PFE, + 0.19% and BioNTech SE BNTX, + 4.29%, Moderna Inc. MRNA, + 1.22%, and Johnson & Johnson JNJ , -0.92%, and have been awarded contracts for hundreds of millions of doses. Novavax NVAX, + 2.49%, which last year signed a $ 1.6 billion deal with the US government as part of Operation Warp Speed, hopes to secure emergency use authorization for its vaccine from the Food and Drug Administration by May.

That could leave AstraZeneca the strange drug maker.

If you look at the numbers (of doses) that were going to be obtained, how much you can get from J&J, from Moderna’s Novavax if we contract for more, chances are we can handle any boost we need, but I can’t say for sure, Fauci said.

If that happens, the United States could end up distributing its share of the AstraZenecas vaccine to other countries. Last month, the Biden administration announced it would loan 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Canada and Mexico, which have already approved it. There has also been global pressure on rich countries to increase the number of vaccine doses in poorer countries.

Last May, the United States obtained 300 million doses of the vaccine AstraZeneca was developing.

The AstraZenecas vaccine has been approved in more than 70 countries, but a number of European countries and Canada have suspended or restricted its use due to problems with blood clotting. Confidence in the company was also shaken when it was accused of selecting data on vaccine effectiveness from a US study. The UK drugmaker last week updated this data, saying its vaccine was 76% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19, instead of the 79% previously reported.

