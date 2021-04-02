



The UK government should ban the sale of peat compost this year after the voluntary phasing target by 2020 turned out to be a terrible failure, a group of horticultural experts, environmentalists and scientists said.

Peat wetlands store enormous amounts of carbon and must be maintained to tackle the climate crisis. In a letter from the Guardian to Vaughn Environment Minister George Youthtis, the group said Britain, the host of this year’s UN climate summit, should demonstrate leadership on the matter.

Easter weekend is traditionally the largest gardening weekend of the year and it is estimated that 3 million new gardeners have been born due to the first coronavirus shutdown in 2020. In a Wildlife Trusts survey released Friday, only one of the 20 major garden retailers Travis Perkins said they would stop selling peat compost in 2021, which said the government had no signs of a long-awaited peat strategy.

In 2011, the government set a voluntary target to stop selling household peat compost by 2020. This is a terrible failure, according to a letter signed by TV gardeners Alan Teach Marsh, Kate Bradbury, and conservationist James Wong, Isabella Trees and dozens of others. This is an important step if the government wants to demonstrate its global leadership in the climate crisis before hosting the Cop26 Climate Conference.

Professor Dave Goulson, a scientist at the University of Sussex who drafted the letter, said: Looting these valuable carbon reservoirs and allowing them to grow ornamental flowers is an unnecessary environment given that there is a high-quality peat-free environment. It is an enemy tragedy. Possible alternative.

Britain’s peatlands hold more than 3 billion tonnes of carbon, three times more than British woodlands, but only about 20% remain almost natural. Excessive grazing and burning of heather at mining, drainage of wetlands and fences for mining, agriculture and forestry, and grouse ranges has damaged peatlands.

The peatlands grow slowly accumulating plant material in submerged landscapes. Their decomposition means they are losing more carbon than they get.

Craig Bennett, Chief Executive Officer of Wildlife Trusts, said: Numerous promises have been broken and goals have been missed. As a result, valuable peatland habitats are still being unnecessarily destroyed in the name of horticulture. The time for delays and excuses is over. The government can ensure that these important carbon reservoirs are functioning as intended by currently banning peat sales.

In November, gardener Monty Don sang peat in the destruction of the compost environment and joined the National Trust, the Royal Horticultural Society and other groups to urge a ban. The government’s voluntary goal for the horticultural sector was to cease sales to gardeners by 2020 and to cease the professional use of peat in plant growing by 2030.

A spokesperson for the Environment, Food and Rural Department said: We will phase out the use of peat in horticulture in the UK by 2030 and urge all gardeners to take on their role and use only peat-free products. We will consider further measures to end the use of peat, and we will discuss these measures this year.

She said peat sold from 2011 to 2019 had declined by 25%. In 2019, more than 2 m cubic meters of peat were used.

The Wildlife Trusts survey received responses from 11 of 20 retailers it contacted. Only Travis Perkins in 2021 and Wickes in 2025 have declared an end date for peat sales. B&Q and the Blue Diamond Garden Center group have promised to phase out peat, but have not given a date.

Asda, Lidl and others have said they have a goal to cut peat sales, but have not ended it yet. Dobbies, Wyvale Garden Centers, Morrisons, and Sainsburys were among those who did not respond to the survey until the time of publication.

