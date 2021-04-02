U.S. VW chief blamed for ‘Voltswagen’ hoax





The chief executive of the U.S. subsidiary of Volkswagen AG said on Thursday that he took personal responsibility for an April Fool’s Day prank this week in which the company sent a press release saying it was changing its U.S. name in “Voltswagen”.

“Never in our wildest dreams have we imagined it taking hold,” Scott Keogh, CEO of Volkswagen Group of America, said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. “If there is any confidence or credibility to be rebuilt on my part, I will do it.”

The German automaker later admitted that the name change was a joke and a marketing stunt, but it was only after many news agencies reported it as a legitimate development and social media broke down. enlightened with commentary on the move.

The gag order began on Monday when VW Communications in the United States posted a draft statement on the company’s website and quickly withdrew it.

The press release, initially picked up by several news outlets, said the company would rebrand itself as “Voltswagen of America” ​​to promote its electric car strategy. The fake press release also quoted Mr. Keogh as saying, “We may be changing our K for a T, but what we’re not changing is this brand’s commitment to making the best. vehicles in its class for drivers and people around the world. “

The next day, Volkswagen’s U.S. unit released the full statement on its website, a move that suggested the name change was in fact real and would take effect in May. The company’s shares rose 4.7% on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange that day.

It wasn’t until later today that a spokesperson for Volkswagen in Germany confirmed to the Wall Street Journal that the name change was an early April Fool’s stunt, meant to get people talking about the The company’s first fully electric sport utility vehicle, the ID. . 4.

“We didn’t want to mislead anyone,” the spokesperson said at the time.

Mr Keogh said on Thursday that the coup was in some ways a success in drawing attention to the brand’s commitment to electric vehicles and that the intention was not to mislead the public. He said the company thought it would be obvious to everyone that it was a joke, but missed the execution.

“It was a gag with humor, whether you like it or not,” he added. “The upside is, of course, that the social response has been the greatest number we’ve ever seen.”

