US to brief Japan, South Korea on North Korea review





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States will brief South Korea and Japan on Friday about President Joe Bidens’ long-awaited review of North Korea’s policy in talks on Friday that will also cover concerns about a shortage of semiconductor chips, a senior administration official said Thursday.

Bidens National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will hold a full day of talks with his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Kitamura, and South Korea’s National Security Advisor, Suh Hoon, at the US Naval Academy Annapolis, Maryland.

This will be the high-level meeting between the three allies since Biden took power on January 20 and takes place amid mounting tensions following the launch of North Korean missiles last week.

Biden said last week that the United States remains open to diplomacy with North Korea despite its ballistic missile tests, but warned there would be answers if North Korea makes matters worse.

The senior administration official said the Annapolis talks will include a discussion of missile launches, the extent of coronavirus infections in North Korea and recent diplomacy between Pyongyang and its main ally, China.

The main objective is to ensure that we have a deep and shared understanding of the circumstances unfolding in the peninsula, North Korea, he told reporters, noting that some reports indicated that North Korea was on a total lockdown due to the pandemic.

The White House has said little about its review of North Korea policy and whether it will offer concessions to bring Pyongyang to the negotiating table to discuss abandoning its nuclear weapons. .

However, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday that denuclearization will remain at the center of policy and that any approach by Pyongyang will need to be carried out in concert with close allies, including Japan and Korea. South.

Bidens’ predecessor, Republican Donald Trump, held three meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but made no progress other than a break in nuclear and intercontinental ballistic testing. Biden, a Democrat, has sought to engage in dialogue with North Korea but has been pushed back so far.

Pyongyang, which has long called for the lifting of international sanctions on its weapons programs, said last week that the Biden administration took a bad first step and revealed deep hostility by criticizing what it called the tests self-defense missiles.

The US official said that North Korea’s review is in its final stages and he is now ready to have final consultations with Japan and South Korea as we move forward.

Joseph Yun, who was the US special envoy to North Korea under former President Barack Obama and under Trump, said the political options were obvious: you want denuclearization and you want to use your sanctions to achieve denuclearization .

But how to take the first step, so that at least North Korea is persuaded not to do anything provocative. This is the challenge. he said.

Some supporters of the dialogue fear the Biden administration failed to highlight a broad agreement between Trump and Kim when they first met in Singapore in 2018, and warn that this could make building trust difficult.

Asked whether this deal was still valid, the official said: I understand the significance of the Singapore deal and have much more to say in the coming days.

The three officials are also expected to discuss a global semiconductor chip shortage that has forced U.S. automakers and other manufacturers to cut production.

The shortage stems from a confluence of factors as automakers, which shut down factories during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, are competing with the sprawling consumer electronics industry for the chip supply.

It would be fair to say that our three countries hold many of the keys to the future of semiconductor manufacturing technology and we will seek to affirm the importance of maintaining the security of these sensitive supply chains, said the responsible.

Reporting by Steve Holland and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Leslie Adler

