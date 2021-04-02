Robust US job growth expected in March, jobs deficit remains large





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. employers likely stepped up hiring in March amid an increase in vaccinations and an increase in pandemic relief funds from the government, which would cement expectations of a boom that could push this year’s economic growth to its strongest since 1984.

FILE PHOTO: Construction workers line up to do a temperature test before returning to the job site after lunch amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the borough of Manhattan in New York, New York, USA, November 10, 2020. REUTERS / Carlo Allegri / File Photo / File Photo

The labor departments’ employment report, closely watched on Friday, is also expected to show people, mostly women, returning to the workforce, drawn by the bright economic outlook. But the job market is not out of the woods yet, with the still huge job deficit and entrenched long-term unemployment.

The economy is on fire, fueled by vaccines and government stimulus measures, said Sung Won Sohn, professor of finance and economics at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. All the stars are lined up to surprise us on the rise.

Non-farm payrolls likely increased by 647,000 jobs last month after rising 379,000 in February, according to a Reuters survey of economists. It would be the biggest gain since October. Estimates ranged from as few as 115,000 to 1.1 million jobs.

Friday’s report marks a painful anniversary for the labor market. The March 2020 jobs report was the first to reflect mandatory closures of non-essential businesses such as restaurants, bars and gyms to slow the onset of the emerging COVID-19 pandemic. Almost 1.7 million jobs were lost that month, and an additional 20.7 million would disappear the next day.

Even if the March 2021 job gains were estimated, that would leave the labor market about 8.8 million jobs below its peak in February 2020. Economists estimate that it would take at least two years to recover the most. of 22 million jobs lost during the pandemic.

As of Tuesday morning, the United States had administered 147.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines nationwide and distributed 189.5 million doses, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The massive $ 1.9 trillion White House relief package approved in March sends additional checks of $ 1,400 to qualified households and new funding for businesses.

This led to a significant improvement in labor market conditions last month. Reports this week showed that a measure of factory employment jumped in March to its highest level since February 2018, while layoffs announced by US companies were the fewest in addition to 2- 12 years.

Small businesses also reported hiring more workers, and the Conference Board measure of household employment rebounded after three consecutive monthly declines.

Employment gains last month were likely driven by the leisure and hospitality industry, which has suffered the brunt of the pandemic. A sharp increase in hiring is expected in factories as well as on construction sites after being held back by unusually cold weather in February.

PENT-UP REQUEST

Economists expect job growth to average at least 700,000 per month in the second and third quarters. That, combined with the fiscal stimulus and about $ 19 trillion in excess savings accumulated by households during the pandemic, is expected to trigger a powerful wave of pent-up demand.

Estimates of gross domestic product for the first quarter are at an annualized rate of 10.0%. The economy grew 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Growth this year could exceed 7%, which would be the fastest since 1984. The economy contracted 3.5% in 2020, the worst performance in 74 years.

Hiring is expected to increase dramatically as COVID cases are expected to continue to decline, the economy will reopen more fully as collective immunity is achieved and the benefits of the fiscal stimulus partly fuel the release of pent-up demand, Sam Bullard said. , senior economist at Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Strong job growth has likely lowered the unemployment rate, which is expected to drop to 6.0% from 6.2% in February. The unemployment rate has been underestimated by people mistakenly classifying themselves as employed but absent from work.

The early return of more people to the labor market could even increase the unemployment rate. The labor force participation rate, or the proportion of working-age Americans who have or are looking for a job, is expected to have risen slightly from its lowest level in nearly 50 years. More than 4 million workers, more than half of whom are women, have left the labor market since February 2020.

As more schools increase in-person instruction, we might see a greater rebound in women’s participation in the labor force, perhaps enough to raise the unemployment rate for women as they do so. are starting to look for new jobs, said Erica Groshen, senior economic adviser at Cornell Universitys School of Industrial. and labor relations.

The share of long-term unemployed Americans likely remained high in March, leading to skills erosion that could make it harder for many to find better-paying jobs. At least 18.2 million Americans were collecting unemployment checks in mid-March.

The result is scarring in the workforce that will be difficult to overcome, said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist at RSM in New York. Studies have shown that the length of time a person is out of work affects the likelihood of that person finding a job.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Dan Burns and Chizu Nomiyama

