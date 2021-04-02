US dollar hegemony looks fragile | Business





The mighty US dollar continues to reign supreme in global markets. But the greenback’s dominance may well be more fragile than it appears, as expected future changes in China’s exchange rate regime are likely to trigger a significant shift in the international monetary order.

For many reasons, the Chinese authorities will probably one day stop fixing the renminbi to a basket of currencies and switch to a modern inflation targeting regime in which they will allow the exchange rate to fluctuate much more freely, especially by against the dollar. When that happens, expect most of Asia to follow China. In due course, the dollar, currently the benchmark currency for around two-thirds of global GDP, could lose nearly half of its weight.

Considering how much the United States depends on the special status of the dollar or what then French Finance Minister Valry Giscard d’Estaing called the America’s exorbitant privilege to fund massive public and private borrowing, the impact of such a change could be significant. As the United States has aggressively used deficit financing to combat the economic ravages of COVID-19, its debt sustainability could be called into question.

The long-held argument for a more flexible Chinese currency is that China is simply too big to let its economy dance to the rhythm of U.S. federal reserves, even though Chinese capital controls provide some insulation. China’s GDP (measured at international prices) exceeded that of the United States in 2014 and continues to grow much faster than the United States and Europe, making the case for more flexibility increasingly convincing exchange rate.

A more recent argument is that the centrality of the dollar gives the US government too much access to information on global transactions. It is also a major concern in Europe. In principle, dollar transactions could be cleared anywhere in the world, but US banks and clearinghouses have a significant natural advantage, as they can be implicitly (or explicitly) backed by the Fed, which has a capacity unlimited issuance of currency in the event of a crisis. By comparison, any dollar clearinghouse outside of the United States will always be more prone to crises of confidence, an issue that even the eurozone has struggled with.

In addition, former US President Donald Trump’s policies to control China’s commercial dominance are not going away anytime soon. It’s one of the few issues on which Democrats and Republicans broadly agree, and there is little doubt that trade de-globalization is undermining the dollar.

Chinese policymakers face many obstacles in trying to break the current peg of the renminbi. But, in characteristic style, they slowly laid the groundwork on many fronts. China has gradually allowed foreign institutional investors to purchase renminbi bonds, and in 2016 the International Monetary Fund added the renminbi to the basket of major currencies that determines the value of special drawing rights (the global reserve asset IMF).

In addition, the People’s Bank of China is well ahead of other major central banks in the development of central bank digital currency. Although currently intended purely for home use, the PBOC’s digital currency will ultimately facilitate international use of the renminbi, especially in countries gravitating toward China’s potential currency bloc. This will give the Chinese government a window into the transactions of digital renminbi users, just as the current system gives the United States a lot of similar information.

Will other Asian countries really follow China? The United States will certainly do its best to keep as many savings as possible in orbit around the dollar, but it will be an uphill battle. Just as the United States eclipsed Britain at the end of the nineteenth century as the world’s largest trading nation, China has long overtaken America by the same measure.

Of course, Japan and India can go their own way. But if China eases the renminbi, it will likely at the very least give the currency a comparable weight to the dollar in its foreign exchange reserves.

There are striking parallels between Asia’s close alignment with the dollar today and the situation in Europe in the 1960s and early 1970s. But that era ended with high inflation and collapse of the post-war Bretton Woods system at fixed exchange rates. Most European countries then recognized that intra-European trade was more important than trade with the United States. This led to the emergence of a Deutsche Mark bloc which transformed decades later into the single currency, the euro.

This does not mean that the Chinese renminbi will become the global currency overnight. Transitions from one dominant currency to another can take time. In the two decades between the two world wars, for example, the newcomer, the dollar, had roughly the same weight in central bank reserves as the British pound, which had been the dominant world currency for over d ‘a century after the Napoleonic Wars in the early 1800s.

So what’s wrong with three world currencies, the euro, renminbi, and dollar sharing the spotlight? Nothing, except that neither the markets nor the decision-makers seem prepared from a distance for such a transition. US government borrowing rates would almost certainly be affected, although the really big impact could be on corporate borrowers, especially small and medium-sized businesses.

Today it seems to be an article of faith among US policymakers and many economists that the world’s appetite for dollar debt is virtually insatiable. But a modernization of China’s foreign exchange agreements could deal a serious blow to the dollar’s status.

Kenneth Rogoff is Professor of Economics and Public Policy at Harvard University. He was Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund from 2001 to 2003.

