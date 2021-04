The Telegraph’s main headline of the day

Welcome to The Telegraph’s early morning news briefing. Here are some of the main articles covered on Friday. Sign up for a free front page newsletter to be briefed twice daily by email. 1. British taxpayers funded an EU plant at the heart of the vaccine row.

British taxpayers have invested millions of pounds in Dutch vaccine factories at the heart of the European Commission’s threat containment, The Telegraph said.

Leiden’s Halix plant was equipped to produce the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine after a large investment was approved by Health Minister Matt Hancock in April. Read the full story.

2. Exclusive: Covid Passport Exams begin within a few weeks at a UK event.

Covid passports will be put to trial at an event in the UK in the coming weeks, The Telegraph can reveal as the government pushes for this idea, despite increasing House rebellion.

New details of about a dozen pilot plans to safely open large events will be announced in the next few days, with plans to test Covid certification tests. The FA Cup Final, FA Cup Semifinal, League Cup Final, World Snooker Championship are participating, and Brit Awards are also being discussed. Read the full story.

3. Police officer convicted of being a member of a banned neo-Nazi group

A neo-Nazi young man became the first police officer to be convicted under the terrorist law.

Pc Benjamin Hannam is believed to be the first British policeman convicted of a terrorist crime as a member of the National Action, a far-right group banned for white supremacy ideology in 2016.

4. Salmond’s new Albanian party won’t get any Holyrood seats, according to polls.

Alex Salmond’s hopes of preparing for a political return in the Holyrood election were hit hard last night after polls suggested that his new Albanian party won’t win a single seat.

Salmond claimed that the political party that launched last Friday could form a pro-independent “invitation majority” with the SNP after the Holyrood elections in May, but the survey revealed that only 3% of Scots plan to vote. Read the full story.

5. Google and Amazon avoid working remotely and tell employees to go back to their offices.

Google told its employees that they had to get official permission to work remotely for at least 14 days a year after the epidemic was over.

Internet tycoons have asked American workers to consider voluntarily returning to their offices within weeks. The 4,400 employees in London are expected to do the same depending on how government restrictions are lifted, while other cities will follow local laws. Read the full story.

