Russia, China beat US in vaccine diplomacy, experts say





It didn’t take long for the germs of Russian vaccine diplomacy in South America to show green shoots.

Shortly after Moscow sold 5.2 million doses of its Sputnik V vaccine, President Vladimir Putin was on the phone with his Bolivian counterpart Luis Arce at the end of January discussing topics as diverse as building a power plant. nuclear for lithium mines and gas reserves.

In North Africa, Algeria did not pay a dime for Chinese vaccines that arrived in March. What she has offered is to support Beijing’s “core interests” and oppose interference in its “internal affairs” language that China has used to defend itself against criticism of autonomy. of Hong Kong and allegations of human rights violations in Xinjiang, which she denies.

Although China and Russia deny it, experts say they are starting to see how Beijing and Moscow’s strategy of selling or giving away their vaccines abroad grows the wheels of their international relations and enables them to expand their influence around the world.

It’s a development that should be of great concern to the United States and other democracies, according to former U.S. ambassadors and other ex-diplomats.

What bothers these observers is not that China and Russia are winning in vaccine diplomacy, it’s that the United States and others are not even in the game yet. Washington and its allies have instead chosen to prioritize their national populations, keeping most of the doses at home and arousing resentment abroad.

“The United States, until recently, was the country of choice for any major health disaster,” said Thomas Shannon, the former US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, third-highest in the Department of ‘State. “So getting out of the playing field is very confusing.”

Shannon, who served in the administrations of Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump and was Ambassador to Brazil from 2010 to 2013, said Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Covid-19 international response sent a “frightening and disturbing message. to many countries which find themselves at a very vulnerable time.”

Unless that changes under President Joe Biden and into the future, “the world will realize that we are not a reliable partner, and that would be dangerous for us,” he said. “I believe this is something we will remember.”

“ Extremely narrow-minded ”

Few would say that sending life-saving vaccines around the world is a bad thing.

“We are not talking about arms sales here,” said John Campbell, who was the US Ambassador to Nigeria from 2004 to 2007. “We are talking about something that citizens around the world want and that they want. desperately need it. “

Indeed, the two countries refuse to export vaccines for diplomatic purposes.

The idea is “extremely narrow-minded,” said Guo Weimin, spokesperson for the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, at its annual meeting last month. President Xi Jinping pledged to make vaccines a “global public good”.

Likewise, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia simply believes “that there should be as many doses of vaccine as possible” so that “all countries, including the poorest, have the possibility of stopping the pandemic “.

People wait to receive their second dose of Chinese Sinovac vaccine in Santiago, Chile on March 3.

After a cloud of skepticism, recent studies suggest that the state-made vaccines, China’s Sinopharm program and Russia’s Sputnik V program, are as effective as others. They have been approved by dozens of regulators.

Of the nearly 250 million doses of the vaccine it has produced so far, China has sent 118 million to 49 countries, according to Airfinity, a London-based pharmaceutical analysis company.

Russia sent vaccines to 22 different countries, and India exported or donated 64 million of the nearly 150 million vaccines it produced, according to Airfinity, which some experts interpret as New Delhi’s attempt to counterbalance the openings of vaccine diplomacy of its regional rival, Beijing.

In contrast, the United States has delivered just over 200 million doses of the vaccine to its own population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He agreed to only share a small number of around 4 million AstraZeneca-Oxford University snapshots that he was not using with Mexico and Canada anyway.

Western vaccine nationalism created a vacuum in which low- and middle-income countries were unable to access vaccines. And Beijing and Moscow were only too happy to step in.

“Political suicide”

The majority of Chinese and Russian vaccine doses have gone “where the Western powers and Russia and China have argued for years for more influence,” said Agathe Demarais, director of global forecasts at the Economist Intelligence Unit, a London-based research group.

A key battleground is Egypt, which receives $ 1.3 billion in US aid each year, but whose human rights plight has led to strained ties with the West. He ordered tens of millions of doses from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and the Russian program Sputnik V. But the first to arrive in Cairo in January were from China.

“For the common man” in African countries using vaccines, “Russia and China are becoming a little more attractive as possible models for moving forward,” said Campbell, the former ambassador to the country. Nigeria. “Arguably this will help to increase the attractiveness of authoritarian forms of government at the expense of more democratic forms of government.”

Chinese vaccines arrive in La Paz, Bolivia, in February.David Mercado / Reuters dossier

The pandemic has also allowed Russia to forge relations in Latin America beyond its traditional anchor of Venezuela, Shannon said, while the call between the Russian and Bolivian presidents was clearly linked to their vaccine deal, Demarais said. The Bolivian presidency did not respond to a request for comment.

And in Eastern Europe, the use of Chinese and Russian fire kept Serbia and Hungary ahead of their neighbors struggling with choked Western supplies.

Sharing vaccines is by no means the only way for Moscow and Beijing to expand their influence. It’s overshadowed by Russian arms sales, for example, or China’s Belt and Road infrastructure plan.

On the contrary, vaccine diplomacy is “one more brick in the edifice” of their decades-long attempt to gain influence in the global South and challenge the post-war order, Demarais said. a former French diplomat who worked in Moscow and the Middle East.

“The pandemic has not created new trends. It only accelerates the changes that are underway, ”she said. “The fragmentation of the world world order has been happening for a very long time.”

Meanwhile, China has two advantages that Western countries do not have. After quickly crushing his epidemic, it is less urgent to keep the vaccines at home. And his one-party state need not worry about voter dissatisfaction.

“It would be political suicide for Biden to say, ‘My dear fellow Americans, I’m going to send millions of vaccines to South America or Africa just because we have to compete with Russia and China,’” Demarais said.

Beijing and Moscow have also perfected the art of vaccine public relations.

“The Chinese have been very adept at acting quickly, making symbolic donations and getting wide media coverage for it,” said Richard Olson, former US ambassador to Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

China’s Sinovac vaccine donation to the Philippines in February was shipped in crates marked “China Aid For Shared Future” in bright red English text. File Ezra Acayan / Getty Images “We’ve lost the game”

Now the United States is looking to try to change the international image.

While Trump has shown little interest in global vaccination efforts, Biden has dramatically changed the tone. He gave $ 4 billion to COVAX, a vaccine-sharing plan, and he urged his allies to donate their surpluses to the poorest countries.

The United States, India, Japan and Australia recently launched a counteroffensive, planning to donate 1 billion doses of the vaccine by 2023.

Asked about vaccine diplomacy at a briefing last month, State Department deputy spokeswoman Jalina Porter declined to discuss China and said “the United States has played a leading role in the fight against this pandemic in the world “.

But many fear that it is too late.

Biden’s focus has always been unabashedly domestic. He has purchased hundreds of millions of US gun vaccines and has sought to donate to developing countries only after every American adult has been offered a vaccination.

“If I was still stationed in an embassy I would say we have to get into the game here,” said Demarais. “But I would also say that I think we lost the game.”

