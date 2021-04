MCA Announces Guidelines for Vessels Operating in British Ports This Summer

This includes the need for an expanded inspection of MCA surveyors and a COVID management plan that must be verified by a third party prior to commencement of the cruise operation.

The policy is independent of the history of previous inspections.

Paris Port Authority control MOU

The extended inspection will be conducted under the mandate of the Paris Port Authority Tong Empire MOU, according to the MCA. (https://www.parismou.org/inspections-risk/inspection-types/expanded-inspection).

If inspections are performed on vessels not registered in the UK or Red Ensign register (e.g. Bermuda, Gibraltar, Isle of Man, British Virgin Islands or Cayman Islands), the inspection is recorded and the Paris MOU is specified regardless of inspection priorities within the organization. became.

The extent of inspections performed on UK registered vessels is determined on a case-by-case basis based on the level of supervision maintained by the MCA during the pandemic, but these supervisions must reflect the condition of the vessel as it is. It is for re-entering the passenger service.

The COVID management plan requires third party approval.

The MCA does not evaluate the effectiveness of certain protective measures implemented on board within the framework of return to service, but cruise operators using the framework have been validated by competent and independent third parties to ensure that the COVID-19 management plan is in the framework documents Included standards refer to MCA.

During the inspection, the MCA provides assurance for risk management by ensuring that the vessel has a COVID-19 management plan and that the plan has been externally validated according to the framework.

Ships that do not have a COVID-19 management plan or cannot demonstrate that they have been externally verified may be banned from carriage of passengers unless the risks involved have been assessed and mitigated.

MCA advises that prosecutors should plan ahead to ensure they have adequate resources and that it is not a paid activity.

SCN reports that Celebrity, Cunard, Disney, Fred Olsen, MSC, P&O, Princess, Royal Caribbean, Saga and Viking have resumed sailing in the UK this summer.

