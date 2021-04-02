Countries added to the red list to protect the UK from variants of concern





British, Irish and third country nationals (including long-term visa holders) arriving from a travel ban in effect for visitors from the Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya and Bangladesh from 4am on Friday, April 9 Over a 10-day period, government-approved hotel quarantine facilities move along with new data, demonstrating the increased risk of imports of the variant of concern

The Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya and Bangladesh have been added to the England Red List to protect countries from novel coronavirus (COVID-19) strains at critical times in their vaccine programme.

With more than 30 million vaccinations in the UK so far, additional restrictions will help reduce the risk of new strains entering the UK, such as those first identified in South Africa (SA) and Brazil. Surveillance so far has shown that few cases of SA strains have been confirmed to be imported from Europe, most of which occur in other parts of the world.

Foreign visitors departing or transiting through the Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya and Bangladesh for the past 10 days from 4am on Friday 9th April will be denied entry to the UK. Only British and Irish citizens or persons with the right to reside in the UK (including long-term visa holders) are allowed to enter the country and must stay in a government-approved quarantine facility for 10 days. They must also arrive at the designated port. No direct flight bans are enforced in these countries, but passengers are advised to check their travel plans before departing for the UK.

During the stay, passengers must be tested for coronavirus 2 days before and after 8 days, and the quarantine period cannot be shortened after receiving negative test results. Also, the premature termination of administrative isolation is not possible through the Test to Release plan.

The Joint Biosecurity Center (JBC) creates a risk assessment for the spread of strains of international concern. These risk assessments include a variety of factors in each country, including:

Assess surveillance and sequencing capabilities Available surveillance and genomic sequencing data Evidence of spread of COVID-19 strains to the domestic community Evidence of export of new strains to the UK or other countries Links with UK travel

The government has consistently made it clear that it will take decisive action if necessary to contain the virus, and has added these destinations to the red list to protect public health.

The government continues to work with the hospitality sector to ensure it is ready to meet the growing demand.

British nationals who are currently in a country on the red list must take advantage of the commercial options available if they wish to return to the UK. Commercial routes for British and Irish nationals and residents to return to the UK continue to operate.

British nationals of these countries should check the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) travel information and follow local guidelines. FCDO will continue to provide customized consular support 24/7 to UK nationals in need of overseas assistance.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos