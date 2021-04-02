Immigrants with temporary status are deeply rooted in the United States





SPRINGDALE, Arkansas (AP) Irma Chavez is a married mother of four who runs a business networking initiative in this small Arkansas town that she calls home. It’s a far cry from her life as a resident housekeeper in California years ago, and even further from her childhood working in the coffee fields of El Salvadors.

What has indelibly marked the path of the 44-year-old marketer is a government program that allows nationals of countries ravaged by disaster and war to live and work legally in the United States. While the Trump administration has tried to cancel the program for many immigrants, President Joe Biden is backing legislation that would give Chavez and hundreds of thousands of people like her a chance to become U.S. citizens.

This is a monumental change from just six months ago, when a court gave the Trump administration the right to suspend Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, for four countries, sparking fear among many many programs with 411,000 recipients that they could be returned to their home country. . Many, like Chavez, haven’t lived there for decades.

Today, these immigrants are placing their hopes in the Senate after the House passed a sweeping bill allowing them to call the United States their permanent home. The legislation, which faces an uncertain outlook, would provide an eight-year course to citizenship for approximately 11 million people in the United States illegally and put immigrants brought to the country as children and GST recipients on a even faster way to become Americans.

For Chavez, who lives in Springdale, Arkansas, and has been renewing her temporary status for two decades, the legislation could end fears that she will be deported without her children. It would also make it easier for her to travel to see her mother and sister in their humble Salvadoran town lined with dusty streets.

We really hope that everything will change in our favor now, said Chavez. We are good people. We work. We do our taxes. We pay our taxes.

The US Secretary of Homeland Security can nominate a country for TPS as it recovers from natural disasters, war, or other circumstances preventing people from returning home safely. Last fall, 10 countries participated in the program. The Biden administration, which has relaxed some of Trumps’ sweeping immigration policies and faced increased migration, recently added two more in Myanmar and Venezuela.

Although temporary, the program can be renewed by US officials and has been repeated several times. If proponents and critics alike agree on anything, it’s that a temporary program shouldn’t last for decades.

More than half of those granted the status are from El Salvador, which was nominated for the program after an earthquake in 2001. Many Salvadorans who initially qualified for TPS fled their countries after a civil war and have established themselves in communities from California to Arkansas. Most have no intention of returning to a country that still sees thousands of people leave each year in search of economic stability and security from gangs.

Giving these immigrants the option to stay could lead many to buy homes and invest in businesses in U.S. communities still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic, said Manuel Orozco, director of the Center for Migration and Economic Stabilization of the Creative Associates International development organization.

It’s almost the logical thing to do, as they are de facto Americans, Orozco said. This will certainly create better conditions for them not only to integrate, but also to strengthen their economic roots, thus improving the economy.

___

On the outskirts of El Salvadors’ second largest town, Santa Ana, Iris Franco runs a bakery in her home and delivers bread by bicycle. This is how she manages to make ends meet for herself and her four children, the eldest of whom is studying to become a doctor, the first in her family to attend university.

It’s already a change from the way she grew up. Neither she nor her older sister, Chavez, graduated from high school. They both worked as children while their mother, who lived in an adobe house, sold scratching tamales.

In 1994, the family reluctantly agreed that Chavez would travel north with smugglers to stay with relatives in Los Angeles and work for three years. She would save money and come back.

It did not turn out as they expected. Chavez married and had children. But the money she pledged to send always came first, in small chunks, and then more once she started getting higher paying restaurant and retail jobs under GST.

Franco, 41, said the family lived humbly but were in a better place thanks to the help of his sisters. Her mother’s home is modest, but more stable, and when the Francos’ home was destroyed by a flood, Chavez’s contributions helped her rebuild.

Chavez sends money to help their mother get diabetes medicine and food, which is beyond the reach of their mother, who earns $ 6 a day in the family bread business.

It changed our life, because we knew we had my sister there, and so in all she could, she helped us, Franco said. She always paid attention to us.

The Central American country of 6.5 million has long relied on migrants sending money home to help boost its economy, totaling nearly $ 6 billion last year. Since people with temporary status often have better paying jobs than those without legal papers, they are sometimes able to contribute more to their families, said Jesse Acevedo, professor of political science at the University of Denver which studies international migration.

Not that migration doesn’t have a price. Franco remembers his sister crying when their mother was sick and couldn’t be there and on the many Mother’s Days she missed.

But now the technology is better, so the sisters can exchange text messages every day and talk several times a week. They finally saw each other four years ago when Chavez filed papers with the U.S. government to travel to El Salvador. She surprised her mother, Elsa Victorina Franco, at the airport, met her nephews and nieces, and agreed to send what she could to help the older train become a doctor.

Chavez was worried that she would not be allowed to return to the United States when she returned after her trip. Such cases are the responsibility of US border officials; but they let her in.

When we went to drop her off, she said to me, Mom, pray they don’t hold me back, her mom said. God answered us.

___

In Arkansas, Chavez prepares his two youngest sons every morning for school, then comes home to jump on Zoom’s calls for work. She is leading a business networking initiative that she hopes will lead to the first Latin American Chamber of Commerce in Springdales.

Her husband, a Brazilian-born chef at a well-known restaurant, helps the younger children with their homework, but she’s the main cook at home, giving him a break from the kitchen. Her eldest son will get married later this year and the next one works as a delivery man. Both are from a previous marriage.

Chavez’s hectic life in a brick house bears little resemblance to his early days in the United States. She arrived as a teenager and stayed with relatives in Los Angeles until she found a job as a housekeeper, learning English from the children she was caring for. After she got married and had children, she worked the night shift at a gas station.

She did not have a driver’s license, a bank account, or a social security number. This meant limited health benefits and fears that she could be kicked out.

Once Chavez was granted temporary status, things changed. She got jobs in stores and restaurants, moved to Oklahoma and later Arkansas, and eventually landed work in a chiropractic office where she brought Latino clients and helped with translation into Spanish.

After her trip to El Salvador, Chavez decided she wanted to do more to give back. She and her sister started a nonprofit organization to help children in their Salvadoran neighborhood, giving them backpacks and school supplies, as well as a Christmas present and party.

For Chavez, who renewed his status every 18 months, it was telling when the Trump administration announced it would cancel the program for various countries, including El Salvador.

I learned a lot from that, who weren’t safe in this country unless we were citizens, she said.

Salvadorans joined TPS recipients from Haiti, Nicaragua and Sudan in litigation to protect the program and lobbied lawmakers for a more permanent solution. In December, the government granted a GST extension as the matter went to court.

The transition to the White House has brought relief to Chavez and many others with the status, but it still does not guarantee his life in the United States. She will have to renew several times her federal papers and with him, her driver’s license. She cannot travel freely in El Salvador or ask to take her aging mother, who is too poor to qualify for a travel visa, to be with her.

She doesn’t know her grandchildren, she said.

TPS also does not solve its own immigration problems. Chavez’s husband, a U.S. citizen, sponsored her for a green card, but she would need to get an old immigration court order in order to apply. She fears that this will put her in danger of being deported.

The bill in Congress could change that, giving her the assurance that she has long dreamed that she will never be separated from her children.

If there was an amnesty or residency for anyone with temporary protected status, the Id will automatically be listed, she said. I would always be protected from deportation. It would have a big impact.

___

Taxin reported from Orange County, Calif., And Alemn from El Salvador.

