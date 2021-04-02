Exclusive look inside the US supersonic presidential jet





Exosonic was awarded a contract from the Presidential and Executive Air Transport (EP) Directorate after impressing the military with its concept of a Mach 1.8 low boom supersonic jet.

Now, CNN Travel has had an exclusive look inside the cabin of the Executive Transport Aircraft designed to carry distinguished visitors from the US Executive Branch (DV).

It is a 31-passenger derivative of the Exosonic 70-passenger commercial airliner concept and is the ultimate in business jets: luxury accessories in leather, oak and quartz, private suites for work and rest, and all at cruising times twice that of existing planes.

The functions of the presidential craft vary as needed, but this aircraft could primarily be used as Air Force Two, which is the call sign for jets carrying the US vice president.

New technologies

“With this concept, we plan to implement new technologies that are not available today or that you do not see (yet) on commercial or business aircraft,” says Stephanie Chahan, principal architect of inside Exosonic planes, as she runs CNN on a virtual network. step-by-step procedure.

The first of the two private suites is the three-passenger meeting room, with secure video conferencing so distinguished visitors can work, go online or speak to the press.

The rotating seats are leather with wooden shells and the video monitor can be stored in the rolled up position so there is room on the credenza sideboard for food trays or presentation material.

“So whether they are piloting the vice president or the first lady, or the first gentleman, we would have a lot of flexibility here,” Chahan says.

The 3D rendering, seen by CNN during a virtual tour, was performed by Prime Studios, based in Calfornia.

Courtesy of Exosonic

Low volume supersonic flight

The second eight-passenger suite has reclining seats and adjustable table heights and is where senior executives can collaborate and rest.

Then there is the master cabin with 20 business class seats, plus two kitchens, two toilets and plenty of storage space.

Following the design trend of modern aircraft, seat backs feature spaces to hold personal electronic devices rather than traditional seat back monitors.

“The cabin design was inspired by the American executive branch, its mission and values, as well as the peregrine falcon, renowned for its speed – both for its movement and for its beauty,” explains Chahan.

The Exosonic aircraft has a range of 5,000 nautical miles and, thanks to boom-softening techniques, it should be able to fly over land at nearly twice the speed of sound without disturbing residents in below.

“The future of rapid passenger transport around the world is low-boom supersonic flight,” says Exosonic CEO Norris Tie. “The low boom allows travelers to fly at supersonic speeds without creating disruptive roadblocks for those on the ground.”

Mach 1.8 is approximately 1,381 miles per hour (2,222 kilometers), more than double the typical cruising speed of a long-haul commercial vessel.

Tie tells CNN that the company expects its supersonic plane to fly by the mid-2030s.

Exosonic’s executive transport plane is expected to reach the skies in the mid-2030s.

Courtesy of Exosonic

USAF Investments

Exosonic is not the only aviation pioneer to receive an investment from the US Air Force.

Atlanta-based Hermeus Corporation is working on a 20-seat hypersonic that promises to transport passengers from New York to London in 90 minutes.

Last year it partnered with the U.S. Air Force and PE to develop its Mach 5 craft to support the Presidential and Executive Fleet, and this March Hermeus announced that it is also teaming up with NASA.

Hypersonic travel is generally considered to achieve speeds of Mach 5 or more, or five times the speed of sound. Hermeus successfully tested a prototype Mach 5 engine in February last year.

