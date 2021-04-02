U.S. and international partners target Beijing’s Uyghur oppression





Members of the Uyghur American Association gather outside the White House on Thursday, October 1, 2020, after marching from Capitol Hill to Washington, in support of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act that has passed the House and now goes move on to the Senate. The bill prohibits certain imports of

The United States and its international partners are imposing sanctions on senior officials in the People’s Republic of China for serious human rights violations against Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

On March 22, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the Global Magnitsky sanctions taken together with Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union against senior officials of two PRC entities that pursue Beijing’s repressive policies. against Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim ethnic minorities in Xinjiang. .

Amid growing international condemnation, the PRC continues to commit genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang, Blinken said in a statement. victims.

New US Sanctions Target Chen Mingguo, Director of the Xinjiang Public Security Bureau (XPSB); and Wang Junzheng, party secretary of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC). The XPCC responds to the main leaders of the PRC and controls 20% of economic activity in Xinjiang.

The United States names two officials of the People’s Republic of China under our Global Magnitsky sanctions in connection with serious human rights violations in Xinjiang. We are united with the UK, Canada and the EU to promote accountability for those who violate human rights.

– Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 22, 2021

Since 2017, the PRC has interned more than one million Uyghurs and other members of Muslim minority groups in camps in Xinjiang. The crackdown is subjecting Uyghurs to forced labor and mass surveillance, as well as sterilization of minority women, rights groups say.

Evidence of widespread human rights violations in Xinjiang cannot be ignored, British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said in a March 22 statement, announcing sanctions against four senior XPSB officials. In collaboration with our international partners, we impose targeted sanctions to hold those responsible to account.

Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau called on the PRC to end its systematic campaign of repression against the Uyghurs. We remain deeply concerned about the gross human rights violations taking place in Xinjiang at the hands of the Chinese state, he said in a March 22 statement.

The EU, UK and Canada have also sanctioned several PRC entities or officials already under US sanction, including the XPCC and Zhu Hailun, former deputy party secretary in Xinjiang.

Sanctions freeze the assets of officials and entities and prevent travel to the US, UK, EU or Canada. Citizens of sanctioned countries cannot do business with sanctioned entities.

We are united in calling on China to end its repressive practices against Uyghur Muslims and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang, Blinken, Raab and Garneau said in a joint statement on March 22. We will continue to stand together to shine the spotlight on human rights violations in China.

