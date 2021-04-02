



Manchester ordered a 48-hour disposition for the entire city center by 3pm on Saturday after avid fervent Covid violations and hundreds of young people ignoring social distancing.

On Wednesday evening, people were seen singing and dancing to DJ sets at the Castle Field Bowl outdoor arena in downtown Manchester.

Inspector Jonathan Shilvock of the Greater Manchester Police Department said: This applies even if some restrictions are currently lifted.

This type of irresponsible behavior raises concern for local residents and negatively affects the community.

I want to reassure the public that you will see an increasing number of police in the area and that our police officers will enforce dissolution orders where appropriate and issue fixed fines notices for violations of Covid law.

People have been warned that failure to follow instructions to dismiss may result in criminal offenses that could lead to imprisonment and/or fines.

West Mercia police have also introduced dispersal notifications to the Shrewsbury town center and said police officers will increase patrols.

As closure restrictions were eased, orders were issued to disperse even after large crowds gathered in Nottingham Municipal Park.

Videos posted on social media captured dozens of people drinking and fighting over the rules of social distancing, leaving a lot of trash at Nottingham Arboretum.

The British Traffic Police also ordered a 48-hour dispersion in the Leeds area to crack down on antisocial behavior during the bank holiday weekend.

Orders go from 9pm on Friday to 9am on Sunday, and violations can result in arrest.

A spokesman for the British traffic police said two orders were in progress in Leeds. One is to cover the footprints of Leeds Train Station and the other is for stations on the War Pedale Line, including Il Klee, Ben-Riding and Burley-in-War Pedale.

After reports of large numbers of people gathering on the waterfront, orders were made to disperse around the clock in many areas of Leigh on Sea in Essex.

Police also issued warnings against people gathered on Easter weekend as multiple Kill the Bill protests were expected to take place across the UK on Friday.

A rally against government-proposed police, crime, sentencing and court legislation was organized at 2pm in Finsbury Park in London, and similar events were planned in Leeds, Manchester and Southampton. While protests are legitimate where organizers submit risk assessments and take steps to make sure the rally is safe, Metropolitan Police warned on Thursday that the safety of the wider community is paramount. The military said, “If necessary, enforcement measures will be taken for public health.”

