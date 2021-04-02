US and partners seek to deter human rights abuses





A Uyghur woman protests against the mistreatment of Uyghurs by the People’s Republic of China in Xinjiang during a demonstration on March 25 in Istanbul. (Emrah Gurel / AP Images)

Relatives mourn at the funeral of Khant Ngar Hein, an 18-year-old protester shot dead by Burmese security forces during the March 14 protests, according to the Associated Press. (AP Images)

The United States is working with international partners to defend human rights around the world as authoritarian regimes step up crackdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Defending the freedom and dignity of peoples honors the most sacred values ​​of the Americas, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said on March 30, announcing the release of the 2020 National Reports on Human Rights Practices. the man. At best, we defend freedom and justice for all. Not just here at home, but around the world.

The reports, published annually since 1977, serve as a record of human rights abuses around the world and support U.S. and international efforts to address the abuses.

Reports from 2020 show violations tend to increase across the world, Blinken said.

Secretary of State Blinken presents the 2020 State Departments Human Rights Reports, which show violations are increasing around the world. (Mandel Ngan / AP Images)

In 2020, governments cracked down on peaceful protests in Belarus, Venezuela and Hong Kong, cracking down on freedom of speech and assembly and trying to silence calls for free elections.

Authoritarian regimes have used the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to target critics, Blinken said, noting an increasing use of technology to monitor citizens and block the internet.

In the People’s Republic of China, journalists have disappeared after interviewing healthcare workers in Wuhan during the COVID-19 outbreak, the PRC rights conditions report says.

Blinken denounced the Chinese Communist Party’s abuses against Uyghurs in Xinjiang, where members of the predominantly Muslim minority face detention, forced labor and mass sterilization.

The trend of worsening human rights continued in 2021. Blinken condemned the devastating attacks by Assad regimes on civilian targets in Syria, including the March 21 bombing of a hospital in Aleppo who killed seven people, including two children, exacerbating a humanitarian crisis 10 years after Bashar The al-Assads regime first responded to calls for reform through repression.

Since the February 1 coup, the Burmese military has repeatedly attacked peaceful protesters supporting the country’s democratically elected government. Attacks on March 27 protesters left 100 dead, Blinken said, citing reports.

The United States works with international partners to punish and deter regimes that violate human rights. Canada, the United Kingdom and the European Union have joined with the United States in imposing sanctions on PRC officials responsible for human rights violations against Uyghurs and members of other minority groups in the Xinjiang.

The same countries also imposed sanctions in March against individuals associated with the military coup in Burma and violence against protesters. US sanctions specifically target police, security officials and military units engaged in the violent crackdown on peaceful protesters.

President Biden is committed to putting human rights back at the center of U.S. foreign policy, Blinken said. We will use all the tools of our diplomacy to defend human rights and hold perpetrators accountable.

